Father of three remanded for murder of WCB rice farmer

Oct 24, 2019

A 33-year-old father of three was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of West Coast Berbice rice farmer Gregory Reynolds called “Bermine” of Number 8 Village.

Killed: Rice farmer, Gregory ‘Bermine’ Reynolds

The wife of Ravindra Mohabir was inconsolable at court yesterday.

Charged: Ravindra Mohabir

Appearing before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court yesterday was Ravindra Mohabir of Number 7 Village, WCB. He was represented by Attorney Everton Singh-Lammy.
The charge read that on the 14th October 2019, Mohabir, in the company of others, murdered Reynolds at his home in Number 8 Village.
Several of the farmer’s relatives were arrested including his wife after more than half of a million dollars was allegedly recovered from the suspect.
Attorney-at-law Singh-Lammy requested full disclosure.
Prosecutor, Inspector Sheriff told the court that the file was not ready and requested a further two weeks because there was no post mortem report included, although the PM was done since October 15. Mohabir is set to return to court on November 13th.
Mohabir’s wife and other relatives were inconsolable after they heard that he was being remanded.

 

 

