Education, Human Resource Development to highlight 38th COHSOD ─ CARICOM Education Ministers to take action on the HRD 2030 Strategy

The fundamental role of Education and Human Resource Development (HRD) will be the highlight of the 38th meeting of the Council of Human and Social Development. The forum is being held at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown.

Along with understanding their critical roles, Education Ministers from across the Caribbean will also move to take action on the HRD 2030 Strategy.

The strategy provides a roadmap for joined actions by member states in the fields of education and training to unlock Caribbean Human Potential.

CARICOM’s Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque said at the centre of the strategy is the prioritisation of the construction, of a globally competitive, innovative, and integrated education system to drive inclusive, sustainable development in the region.

“The key now is taking action to realise the vision of the HRD 2030 Strategy. This Thirty-Eighth Meeting of the COHSOD is then aptly themed ‘Moving from Vision to Action.’ The issues to be discussed illustrate, in concrete terms, the actions needed at the level of the Member States, the CARICOM Secretariat and by some of our regional institutions, if the aspirations for Caribbean human potential are to be realised.”

Access to quality education is the right of every child, and with the progression of time and advancement of technology, Guyana’s Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Nicolette Henry said it is only fitting that everything possible is done to make this necessity available to all.

“We live in a time when lots of things are happening in the global education fraternity. For many countries, the advancement of ICT to enable learning is a cardinal priority, and we have to ensure that our region is not left behind.”

Over the course of the two day meeting, the council will seek consensus on, among other things, the need for a holistic response to the implementation of the HRD Strategy, active leadership at all levels to ensure sustainability for the innovative institutional mechanisms needed in Member States, and the need to critically examine, at the local and regional levels, the barriers that stymie quality educational delivery and human capital development at all levels of the education system.