Corpse with plastic bag over head… Neighbour apologizes to dead friend while dumping his body in trench

Latest update October 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 60-year-old labourer has admitted to killing his neighbour and drinking buddy, Abdool Ghannie, and dumping his body in a trench at First Street Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD), after wrapping his head in a plastic bag.
The suspect has reportedly said that he accidentally killed 57-year-old Abdool Ghannie, also called ‘Dennis’ or ‘Fulla,’ on Saturday night, during an argument over liquor.
But the body was only discovered last Monday, while a relative identified the victim on Tuesday.
Ghanie was a handyman, and victim and suspect were next door neighbours who often ate and drank together.
It was during one such drinking session on Saturday that the two men allegedly fell out when Ghanie asked for more liquor and his drinking buddy said Ghanie refused to give him any.
The suspect allegedly said that Ghanie became annoyed and slapped him. According to the suspect, he responded by punching Ghanie several times until he collapsed.
Kaieteur News understands that the neighbour claimed that he then had a bath and went to bed. When he awoke the following day, the neighbour allegedly saw Ghanie lying in the same position.
He again allegedly assumed that Ghanie was still asleep and went to work. The suspect alleged that when he returned and saw Ghanie still motionless, he shook his friend, saw that he was bleeding from the nose and mouth, and realised that he was dead.
He reportedly told investigators that he then panicked and placed Ghanie’s head in a plastic bag to prevent more blood from seeping onto his floor. He then used old clothing to clean up the premises.
As the neighbourhood grew quiet, lights were turned off and everyone headed to their beds, the suspect decided to make his move.
He hoisted the body up and walked to a trench in the neighbourhood.
He allegedly then apologized to his dead drinking buddy before lowering the corpse into the trench.
After the victim was identified on Tuesday, police received information which led them to the suspect’s house. He was the questioned at La Grange Police Station, where he is said to have readily confessed, and even provided a caution statement.
Police retrieved bloodstained clothing from the suspect’s home.
A post mortem examination revealed that Abdool died as a result of brain haemorrhage due to a blunt trauma to the head compounded by a broncho aspiration of blood (blood in the nostrils and lungs).His body has been handed over to his relatives for burial.
