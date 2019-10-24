Bandit gives back woman $200 to go home after robbing her

Latest update October 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

“I admit I give him the knife, I can’t change my mouth,” were the words of 18-year-old Kelwin Williams, a bus conductor from South Ruimveldt Gardens. He was remanded to prison after he pleaded guilty to a robbery under arms charge.

Remanded: Kelwin Williams

Williams was appearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty when he offered to give an explanation to the court for what happened the day a female passenger was robbed in a bus.
The charge read that on October 20, last, at Regent Street, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a knife Williams robbed Shoma Deomattie of a cell phone and $3,700, cash.
In his explanation, he said that he did gave “the other guy who was in the bus” a knife and told him, “Do yuh ting, but at no time did I rob that girl, your worship.”
However, Deomattie, the virtual complainant who was present in court said, “I see the conductor bai pass a knife to his friend who was sitting right next to me in the bus and then the friend put the knife to my belly.”
“He told me to give him everything so that’s why I handed over everything I had…After he collect my money and my phone he give me back $200 and tell me, “Look this passage to reach home,” the woman then added.
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail for the defendant after deferring sentence. As such Williams was remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate McGusty and the matter was adjourned to November 13, 2019.

