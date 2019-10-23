Sports Hall confirmed for Junior Indoor Hockey Tourney

Young hockey players will now be able to erase any doubt in their minds as to where the 2019 edition of the Junior Indoor Hockey Championship will

be contested after the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), through its President, Philip Fernandes, confirmed to Kaieteur Sport that instead of the National Gymnasium on Mandela & Princes Street, this year’s competition will be contested at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue.

The sixth annual edition of the competition will bully off on November 6 and conclude on Sunday November 10. Clubs will be competing in the Under-10 and Under-13 Mixed; Under-16 and Under-21 Boys’ & Girls’ Division with the participation of school teams as well.