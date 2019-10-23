Sports Hall confirmed for Junior Indoor Hockey Tourney

Latest update October 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM
Young hockey players will now be able to erase any doubt in their minds as to where the 2019 edition of the Junior Indoor Hockey Championship will
be contested after the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), through its President, Philip Fernandes, confirmed to Kaieteur Sport that instead of the National Gymnasium on Mandela & Princes Street, this year’s competition will be contested at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue.
The sixth annual edition of the competition will bully off on November 6 and conclude on Sunday November 10. Clubs will be competing in the Under-10 and Under-13 Mixed; Under-16 and Under-21 Boys’ & Girls’ Division with the participation of school teams as well.
Oct 23, 2019Young hockey players will now be able to erase any doubt in their minds as to where the 2019 edition of the Junior Indoor Hockey Championship will be contested after the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB),...
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
The Chronicle had the sickening nastiness on Monday to run a front page story berating the birth of small parties that... more
This is a country of political continuous drama. And citizens can expect a lot more in the weeks and months ahead. Most... more
Haiti is in turmoil again. This time the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) cannot be criticised for inaction,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]