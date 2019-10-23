South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, St. Pius and Ketley Primary victorious

South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, St. Pius and Ketley Primary Schools registered victories when play in the Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy competition continued at Thirst Park, yesterday.

South Ruimveldt defeated St. Thomas Moore Primary by 11 wickets. St. Thomas Moore took first strike and managed 64-9. Ezekiel Blair (11) and Alex Jones (10) were the only batters hwo reached double figures; Akeem Bernard took 2-1.

South Ruimveldt lost the early wicket of Kenneth Lee (06) before Bernard and Frederick Jack took them within sights of victory. Jack was removed for 10 while Bernard remained unbeaten on 14 as South Ruimveldt ended on 55-2 in nine overs. Shawn Mc Pherson and Blair had one wicket each.

North Georgetown defeated Marian Academy by nine wickets. Marian Academy batted first and found runs hard to come by as they lost three early wickets. However Jeremy Chung struck two fours in scoring 16 to add some respectability to the total, but got little support from the other batters; Marian Academy managed 67-9.

North Georgetown were given a decent start by Dellon Wray and Kareem Caesar; the duo put on 38 for the opening stand. Both batsmen made 20 each with Wray hitting two fours and one six and Caesar struck one four and two sixes.

Following their dismissal, North Georgetown lost a few quick wickets, but finished on 68-4 in nine overs. Arshia Narine took 2-16. On Friday last, West Ruimveldt took first strike and posted 84-9. Isiah Levy top scored with 18 as Aaron Sergeant took 2-3. St. Pius scored 85-4, in reply. Opener Brian Browne made an unbeaten 35 with two fours and three sixes while Yusain Campbell made 15 and Kevon Jordon 11. Kevin Morrison, Althea Braithwaite, Tyrese Lawson and Kevin Jordon took one wicket each.

St. Stephen’s Primary batted first and were limited to 55-8 with Joshua Phillips (08) being their leading run scorer. Kelvin Seymour picked up three wickets without conceding a run. Ketley Primary responded with 56-2 in 4.5 overs.

Seymour and Dudley Cooke added 21 for the opening stand before Seymour fell for six and Cooke for nine. Gavin Towler (10*) and Zaphernath Hutson (08*) saw their team home without further hiccups. Action continues today. (Zaheer Mohamed)