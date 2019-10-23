Singh’s 59* boosts EBD; Ricardo Adams 8-for hands E’bo massive win Chanderpaul century lifts West Demerara

By Zaheer Mohamed

East Bank Demerara, Essequibo and West Demerara recorded victories when the Cricket Guyana Inc./SBF Petroleum 50-over Jaguar Franchise League continued yesterday. East Bank Demerara (EBD) defeated Upper Corentyne by six wickets at Bourda.

Upper Corentyne took first strike and managed 172-6 after the game was reduced to 30 overs due to a late start. Openers Alex Algoo and Kandasammy Surujnarine put on 54 before Surujnarine was caught off Trevon Griffith for 17.

The right-handed Algoo then added 52 with teenager Rampertab Ramnauth, but after hitting four fours and a similar number of sixes Algoo was stumped off Mavindra Dindyal for 67 off 56 balls.

Ramnauth departed one run later, stumped off Zachary Jodah for 15, however Clinton Pestano added 55 for the fourth wicket with Eon Hooper to steady the innings somewhat. Pestano slammed three fours and four sixes before he was bowled by Ronaldo Ali Mohamed for 41 while Hooper remained unbeaten on 14.

Sherfane Rutherford sent back Trisan Ramsarran (05) and Demitri Cameron (00) to finish with 2-9 while there was one wicket each for Ali Mohamed, Griffith, Jodah and Dindyal. Trevon Griffith and Vishaul Singh added 72 for the first wicket to put their team on course before Griffith was run out for 37 with five fours and one six.

Singh continued to time the ball well on both sides of the pitch and put on a further 52 with Dindyal. Singh used his feet nicely against the spinners as the pair rotated the strike well before Dindyal was bowled by Garav Ramesh for 27 which included one four and one six.

Rutherford (07) and Ali Mohamed (05) fell cheaply, but Singh kept his composure to see his team home as they finished on 173-4 in 26.1 overs. Singh struck two fours and one six in his unbeaten 59 while Yeudistir Persaud made 12 not out. Hooper claimed 2-39 while Pestano and Ramesh had one each.

At Lusignan – All-rounder Ricardo Adams bagged eight wickets to spearhead Essequibo to a 224-run victory over East Coast Demerara. Following the early dismissal of Keemo Paul (05), Kevon Boodie and Kemol Savory added 88 for the second wicket to set the foundation for a challenging total.

Boodie struck two fours and two sixes before he was taken off Amir Khan for 65 before Savory and Ricardo Adams added 65 for the third wicket to further frustrate their opponents. Savory hit one four and one six in a top score of 84 while Adams made 42 with four sixes.

Quentin Sampson struck 56 which contained seven sixes while Anthony Adams scored 24 including two fours and two sixes; Essequibo piled up 283-6. Dambuka Nggando snared 3-54.

Ricardo Adams trapped Robin Williams (14) and Premchand Sookdeo (01) both lbw to reduce East Coast Demerara to 17-2.

Ricardo Adams then sent back Alphius Bookie (05) and R. Dowlatram (03) in quick succession to leave the home team on 27-4. He continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals and was well backed up by Anthony Adams as East Coast Demerara were skittled for 59 in 18.2 overs. Ricardo and Anthony shared all ten wickets between them and they were the only bowlers used by the Essequibians. Ricardo bagged 8-36 from 9.2 overs while Anthony had 2-18 from eight overs.

At Young Warriors ground in Cumberland – West Demerara defeated Lower Corentyne by six runs (Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method) after bad light stopped play. Lower Corentyne took first strike and posted 250-8.

Kevlon Anderson and Jonathan Foo stabilised the innings after they lost two early wickets. Anderson struck six fours and one six in scoring 94 off 130 balls while Foo made 84 off 79 balls with six fours and five sixes.

Maxie De Jounge chipped in with 18 as Raymond Reifer captured 3-46 from 10 overs and Romario Shepherd 2-46 from 10. Led by a fine century from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, West Demerara were 234-8 in 47.2 overs when play was halted.

Chanderpaul faced 123 balls and stroked six fours and four sixes before he departed for 105. Tevin Imlach made 34 while Malcolm Hubbard scored 25 and Reifer 20. Foo took 2-44 and Kelvin Umroa 2-45.