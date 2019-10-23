Security guard jailed for illegal gun

Linden Bourne, a security guard attached to Eureka Labs was yesterday placed behind bars after he was found with an illegal firearm and ammunition. He claimed that the weapon was not for any criminal activities.

The defendant, who hails from 2442 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, pleaded guilty to the three charges that were made out against him, hence he was sentenced.

It was alleged that on October 17, 2019 at Princes Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, Bourne had in his possession one .380 pistol when he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at that time.

The last two charges alleged the defendant had in his possession four 9mm ammunition and two rounds .380 ammunition when he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at that time.

The charges were read to the 28-year-old by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers indicated that on the day in question, the defendant was in motorcar PVV 3123 with three other individuals proceeding west on Princes Street.

The vehicle was intercepted by police on mobile patrol and at the time Bourne was the driver. At that point he immediately exited the vehicle holding a pouch in his hands.

The pouch was searched and the ammunition was found in it. Further checks were done, this time in the vehicle. The search revealed the firearm under some food boxes in the back seat of the car.

The offence was put to the defendant who said that he found them in an alleyway in North Ruimveldt. He was arrested, taken into custody and later charged.

In addressing the court Bourne said, “I found the gun but I didn’t have no criminal intentions. I have never been involved in any criminal activities and I have been truthful to the police since I was arrested.”

Magistrate McLennan then sentenced the defendant to two years’ in prison along with $50,000 fine for each charge. The sentences will run concurrently.