QC alumna to host two-part ‘Conversation with Guyana’

The Women of Queen’s College of Guyana and Friends, will host A Conversation with Guyana, a two-part panel discussion on Monday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 29, 2019. The event will be held at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on October 28 and from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on October 29.

The purpose of A Conversation with Guyana is to further ongoing solutions-oriented conversations among all Guyanese of varying locations, experiences and expertise, and to speak honestly about what is required to build on our strengths, address our challenges and move forward together.

Part One – “Living in Guyana! A Multi-varied Vision and Experience of Home” – invites Guyanese locals, repatriates and bicoastals to share their perspectives and personal experiences that have helped them to live successful lives in Guyana, with the goal of harnessing these varied experiences into a cohesive strategy for all to be successful at home.

Part Two builds on these perspectives and suggestions, and focuses on economic development, education, governance, health, employment, race relations and the environment, in a manner that helps us continue our evolution to a more just and caring society for all Guyanese.

Part Two is titled, “Toward a Just and Caring Society: Imagining Guyana in 2045.

The diverse panelists of alumni from Queen’s College and other esteemed institutions include Dr. Clive Thomas, Dr. Paloma Mohamed Martin, Ralph Bazilio, Grace Ali, Lawrence Lachmansingh, Patricia Bacchus, Elson Low, Dr. Anna Perreira, Kesaundra Alves and Michella Abraham-Ali. The moderator for both evenings will be Enrico Woolford.

Planned as part of the week-long celebration of the 175th anniversary of the founding of Queen’s College, the event got its start when two groups of Queen’s College women, independently, began thinking about contributing in a meaningful way to the festivities and to the Guyanese community at large.

One group of women had previously hosted the first annual student conference at Queen’s College in 2014 and in celebration of 40 years of coeducation at the school. They wanted to return for the 175th anniversary observances with a program that celebrates the school’s tradition of public service and civic engagement.

The second group of women was among the initial young girls sent over from Bishop’s High School to Queen’s College in 1975 as part of the country’s effort to integrate the single-gendered schools. The friendship among these pioneering women and their love of Queen’s College and Guyana never waned. The two groups came together and what emerged almost immediately was their shared interest in opening a dialogue among caring Guyanese.

Dr. Shondel Nero, the school’s first deputy head girl and now language education professor at New York University, said, “We want to explore ways in which we can all thrive while working together to create the future we want for our home.” And so, the idea of A Conversation with Guyana was born.

Joining Dr. Nero are Grace Ali, curator and assistant professor at New York University; Sonia Bacchus, attorney in Washington, DC; Dr Jennifer Joe, accounting professor at the University of Delaware; Saran Nurse, entrepreneur and doctoral candidate in management and urban policy at the New School, NY; Ede Tyrell, lecturer at the University of Guyana; and Karen Wharton, engineer and grassroots organizer.

Together, they represent women who attended the school for its first twenty years of coeducation. Sponsoring the event is Metallica Commodities Corp, a New York-based company with a subsidiary in Guyana.

Queen’s College was established in 1844 as a Grammar School for boys. The school was founded by Bishop William Austin who became the first Principal. The school began with a population of 15 students and two tutors. Over the years, Queen’s College has produced many successful Guyanese during its outstanding history.

Among the activities being planned for the 175th anniversary celebrations are two cultural events. The first, scheduled for 6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 30, is a piano recital by the international acclaimed concert pianist Dr. Ray Luck at the National Cultural Center.

The second, a Thank You, QC Concert and Cultural Evening, is scheduled for Friday, November 1 from 8:00 pm at the National Cultural Center. “Thank You, QC” is an original work—a musical—written and directed by Subraj Akash Singh. The production features the Reunion Band whose members include Derry Etkins, Hilton Hemerding, David McAlmont, Courtney Noel, Andy Ninvalle and Eton Wilson. These cultural events and “A Conversation with Guyana” are open to the public.

For more information, interested persons can contact the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Queen’s College, Alfred Granger, at [email protected] To register for A Conversation with Guyana, they can visit https://gyconvos.eventbrite.com. Seats will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.