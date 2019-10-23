National Schools’ C/Ship set for November 17-21

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in collaboration with the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) will host the 59th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track & Field Championships from November 17-21 at various venues in Regions #3 and #4.

The swimming championship will be held at the National Aquatic Center in Lilliendaal while the cycling championship will be at its usual venue; the National Park, with the anticipated Track & Field competition set for the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

District 10 (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani) are the four-time (consecutive) defending champions but with many of their champion athletes having finished school and their major rivals, District 11 (North Georgetown), which is the second most successful zone in the Championships, will be looking to regain the title they lost in 2014.

South Georgetown will be a force to reckon with after tying overall with North Georgetown for second with 54 points, last year. Although District 10 finished with a superior 66 points, they only won the popular Track & Field aspect of the championship but turned in reasonable performances in the other disciplines.

North Georgetown took top honours in the swimming competition while Corentyne (District 6) triumphed in the cycling. South Georgetown had no match in the Teachers’ championship. District 10 is the most successful zone in the history of the National Schools’ championships with 17 overall titles out of the 58 editions of the competition.