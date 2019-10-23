MoIPA plugs $1.2M for Rupununi Expo 2019

The 2019 Rupununi Expo on Monday received a major boost when Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, plugged $1.2M towards the successful hosting of this two-day event.

The event which is hosted annually by the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry opens on Saturday November 23 next, in St. Ignatius Village, Lethem, Region Nine.

The two-day event seeks to identify and promote the economic potential of the Rupununi Region as well as highlight the unique talent and cultures of the indigenous peoples.

During a simple handing over ceremony at the Ministry’s Head Office located at Thomas and Quamina Streets, Minister Allicock said, “We are very pleased to be supporting the Rupununi Expo 2019. We have a donation in the form of support of one point two million and we hope that it works for your organisation and the peoples of the Region Nine and by extension the entire country.”

“Member of the Chamber Michelle Skeete after accepting the cheque expressed appreciation to the Ministry noting that, “we appreciate you continuing to support us.”

More than 30 villages are expected to participate and will be showcasing products in the Agriculture sector, products from local craftsmen and women groups from across the Region.

According to organisers, participants will continue to benefit from training programmes associated with production and marketing of produce to meet international standards, which will open doors of opportunities for local businesses.

Prizes will be awarded for outstanding products in the areas of Craft, Processed Foods, Agro Produce, Tourism, Local Juices and Innovative initiatives.

There will also be activities for the sporting fraternity where teams from the respective villages will compete in football, cricket, volleyball, archery, a road race (5K), cycling and horse racing.

The two-day event will also have a mixture of indigenous talent through dance, songs, skits and the popular Miss Rupununi Pageant.

Booths and stalls (presentation) of the winner and the 1st, 2nd and 3rd runners-up of the Miss Rupununi Pageant, male and female winners in Football, Volleyball, Cycling, Archery and the Road Race will all receive awards and prizes.

The Expo opens at 10:00hrs.