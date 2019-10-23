Latest update October 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Missing son turns up in court on murder charge

Oct 23, 2019 News 0

In September a woman told Kaieteur News that her 20-year-old son, Ijhfar John, of Lot 109 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was missing since August 6, 2019, after he left home and never returned. She said that she was concerned about her son’s whereabouts.

Remanded: Ashaka John

Yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, 24-year-old Ashaka John, a block maker of Lot 109 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after being charged for murder.
John was not required to plead to the charge which was made indictable. The charge alleged that on October 12, 2019, at Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, he murdered Jason Bowen, 32, a Store Manager.
The court was informed by Attorney-at-law George Thomas, who is representing the defendant, that his client is mentally unstable and he was appointed to a doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (G.P.H.C).
Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers then added that the order was made by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) while John was in custody. His next appointment is on October 25, 2019.
According to information received, the now dead Bowen was chased by John who was trying to rob him. Bowen then ran on the bridge of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Church Street, Queenstown.
The suspect and Bowen got into a scuffle, resulting in Bowen being severely beaten and strangled. The suspect after committing the crime attempted to escape.
However, he, John, was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and handed over to the police, placed into custody and later charged for the offence.
Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to November 7, 2019.

More in this category

Sports

Sports Hall confirmed for Junior Indoor Hockey Tourney

Sports Hall confirmed for Junior Indoor Hockey Tourney

Oct 23, 2019

Young hockey players will now be able to erase any doubt in their minds as to where the 2019 edition of the Junior Indoor Hockey Championship will be contested after the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB),...
Read More
South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, St. Pius and Ketley Primary victorious

South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, St. Pius and...

Oct 23, 2019

Singh’s 59* boosts EBD; Ricardo Adams 8-for hands E’bo massive win Chanderpaul century lifts West Demerara

Singh’s 59* boosts EBD; Ricardo Adams 8-for...

Oct 23, 2019

National Schools’ C/Ship set for November 17-21

National Schools’ C/Ship set for November 17-21

Oct 23, 2019

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League MoM Motie bowls West Berbice to thrilling last over win; Despite Barnwell’s fifty & Sankar’s 5-17

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League MoM...

Oct 23, 2019

GCB donate gear to East Ruimveldt Community Enhancement Committee

GCB donate gear to East Ruimveldt Community...

Oct 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • ILLEGAL GOVERNMENT

    This is a country of political continuous drama. And citizens can expect a lot more in the weeks and months ahead. Most... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019