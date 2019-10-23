Missing son turns up in court on murder charge

In September a woman told Kaieteur News that her 20-year-old son, Ijhfar John, of Lot 109 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was missing since August 6, 2019, after he left home and never returned. She said that she was concerned about her son’s whereabouts.

Yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, 24-year-old Ashaka John, a block maker of Lot 109 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after being charged for murder.

John was not required to plead to the charge which was made indictable. The charge alleged that on October 12, 2019, at Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, he murdered Jason Bowen, 32, a Store Manager.

The court was informed by Attorney-at-law George Thomas, who is representing the defendant, that his client is mentally unstable and he was appointed to a doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (G.P.H.C).

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers then added that the order was made by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) while John was in custody. His next appointment is on October 25, 2019.

According to information received, the now dead Bowen was chased by John who was trying to rob him. Bowen then ran on the bridge of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Church Street, Queenstown.

The suspect and Bowen got into a scuffle, resulting in Bowen being severely beaten and strangled. The suspect after committing the crime attempted to escape.

However, he, John, was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and handed over to the police, placed into custody and later charged for the offence.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to November 7, 2019.