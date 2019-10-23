La Penitence Market shootout… Suspect charged with attempted murder, remanded

A 23-year-old construction worker from South Amelia’s Ward Linden, was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly attempting to murder a man as a result of an ongoing gang feud.

Renard Caesar was hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable.

The charge read that on October 5, 2019 at La Penitence, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder Caesar discharged a loaded firearm at Teon Alleyne, called ‘Spoiled Child’.

Attorney for the defence claims that a wanted bulletin was issued for his client in relation to the murder and attempted murder committed on Ian Williams and Melita Antigua respectively on September 28, 2019 at Lover’s Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie; Linden.

He further claimed that during the time his client was in custody, no allegation was put to him and based on a video that the police have, he was not in possession of a firearm nor the person in the video.

Facts of the charge stated that there is an ongoing issue between the victim and the MOB family, (a gang comprising persons from Linden and French Guiana) of which the accused is a part of.

On the day in question of the attempted murder, Alleyne was purchasing vegetables from La Penitence Market when a black motorcar drove next to the victim and persons from within were pointing at him.

Shortly after, three persons exited, one of them being the defendant. All were armed with firearms and they discharged several rounds in the direction of the victim who managed to run away and seek refuge.

Subsequently, the accused and others also ran away. The matter was reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters Eve Leary. Checks were made at the home of defendant; however, police were unable to locate him.

A wanted bulletin was issued for him and he later turned himself in at the Mackenzie Police Station. Investigations were carried out and he was charged for the offence.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers objected to bail based on nature of the allegation and the fact that a firearm was used in the commission of the act.

Magistrate McLennan then upheld the submission of the prosecutor and remanded Caesar to prison until October 31.

Kaieteur News had reported that Alleyne had moved to Georgetown to seek refuge from the MOB, but apparently he was followed by his assailants.

During the shootout a John Lewis, 22, of East Ruimveldt, one of the alleged shooters was shot on the left hand and abdomen, resulting in him being hospitalised under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The injured man was abandoned at the scene by his colleagues who escaped into the Albouystown area.