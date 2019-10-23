Is time to think different from Massa

People starting to see how de colonial bosses use to shape dem mind. All de schoolbooks dem use to teach dem to be obedient and to think about de foreign country as home.

All de books teach people to do wha de colonial master does do and not to think about doing anything in a different way. Even when dem write exams, to get de best grade, dem got to repeat wha de masters teach dem. De one who repeat things de best is de champion.

Dem same masters teach us to copy and not to do nutten new. Fat is why local people never design anything good. De Amerindian think out de cassava situation and design de matapee. He tek de same cassava and mek nuff things like starch and cassareep and cassava bread.

Fat was because de colonial master didn’t have cassava. But dem boys notice fat everybody else doing exactly wha de master do or teach dem to do.

Oil come and people talking how de government didn’t sign a good contract. Oil new to Guyana and massa did know everything. He know bout de drilling and de marketing and things like fat . Local people don’t know nutten except fuh wuk wid wha massa give dem.

Dem boys seh is time things change. Local people got to design things and mek Massa copy from dem. Fat is de best way to mek money from oil.

Dem remember how dem use to ship out rice, sugar and bauxite. Them massa use to send back icing sugar, aluminium and Rice Crispies and things like fat . All de things fat massa send back worth more than de things local people ship out.

Same way how massa tek de same oil and mek plastic and gasoline and aviation fuel, local people got to think about dem odda things dem can mek and sell to Massa.

Trinidad design a way to drill down and then turn sideways. Guyana got to design a way fat gun suit de country best. De gas can help Guyana mek nuff things fat too expensive at de moment. Is time Guyana throw away de textbooks and mek dem own fat people how to mek dem own waves rather than to follow massa.

Talk half and start thinking outside de box.