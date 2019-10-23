Latest update October 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘I received no favours from the AFC’–Badal

Oct 23, 2019 News 0

Robert Badal, co-founder of the emerging political party, Change Guyana, stated yesterday, that he has never received or requested any favours from the Alliance For Change (AFC).

Robert Badal, presidential candidate of the Change Guyana Party

Badal also disclosed that he was never a member of AFC or any political party. He further stated, “The executive of the AFC would confirm this,” he said.
The Change Guyana co-founder highlighted that his only association with the AFC was providing support during the run up to the 2015 elections.
He explained, “…In the national interest, I considered necessary to break the cycle of the PPP’s domination, intimidation, abuse, mismanagement and corruption which kept our country and people poor.”
The Change Guyana will be launched on October 29, where the details of their plans and programmes will be unveiled. The presidential candidate, Robert Badal, is also businessman and the prime ministerial candidate is Nigel Hinds, a chartered accountant who heads Nigel Hinds Financial Services.
Badal is the proprietor of the Pegasus Hotel and Guyana Stockfeeds Limited.
AFC is the smaller faction of the Coalition Government.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Sports Hall confirmed for Junior Indoor Hockey Tourney

Sports Hall confirmed for Junior Indoor Hockey Tourney

Oct 23, 2019

Young hockey players will now be able to erase any doubt in their minds as to where the 2019 edition of the Junior Indoor Hockey Championship will be contested after the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB),...
Read More
South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, St. Pius and Ketley Primary victorious

South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, St. Pius and...

Oct 23, 2019

Singh’s 59* boosts EBD; Ricardo Adams 8-for hands E’bo massive win Chanderpaul century lifts West Demerara

Singh’s 59* boosts EBD; Ricardo Adams 8-for...

Oct 23, 2019

National Schools’ C/Ship set for November 17-21

National Schools’ C/Ship set for November 17-21

Oct 23, 2019

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League MoM Motie bowls West Berbice to thrilling last over win; Despite Barnwell’s fifty & Sankar’s 5-17

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League MoM...

Oct 23, 2019

GCB donate gear to East Ruimveldt Community Enhancement Committee

GCB donate gear to East Ruimveldt Community...

Oct 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • ILLEGAL GOVERNMENT

    This is a country of political continuous drama. And citizens can expect a lot more in the weeks and months ahead. Most... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019