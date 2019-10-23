‘I received no favours from the AFC’–Badal

Latest update October 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM
Robert Badal, co-founder of the emerging political party, Change Guyana, stated yesterday, that he has never received or requested any favours from the Alliance For Change (AFC).
Badal also disclosed that he was never a member of AFC or any political party. He further stated, “The executive of the AFC would confirm this,” he said.
The Change Guyana co-founder highlighted that his only association with the AFC was providing support during the run up to the 2015 elections.
He explained, “…In the national interest, I considered necessary to break the cycle of the PPP’s domination, intimidation, abuse, mismanagement and corruption which kept our country and people poor.”
The Change Guyana will be launched on October 29, where the details of their plans and programmes will be unveiled. The presidential candidate, Robert Badal, is also businessman and the prime ministerial candidate is Nigel Hinds, a chartered accountant who heads Nigel Hinds Financial Services.
Badal is the proprietor of the Pegasus Hotel and Guyana Stockfeeds Limited.
AFC is the smaller faction of the Coalition Government.
