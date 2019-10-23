Hit-and-run driver gets bail

A hire car driver was yesterday slapped with three charges and bailed by Magistrate Alex Moore at the Springlands Magistrate Court for the death of pedestrian, Parmanand Harripaul. The victim died following an accident along the Number 76 Public Road, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

Yadesh Rooplall, driver of hire car HC 9684, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and failing to render assistance to an injured person .

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of $200,000 bail for the causing death by dangerous driving charge and $50,000 each on the other two charges.

The case was postponed to December 19, for report.

Meanwhile a post mortem examination conducted on the body of Harripaul at the Fort Wellington Mortuary revealed that he died from multiple injuries about the body. The autopsy was executed by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

According to initial reports, the police acted on information given by an anonymous caller that a body of a male was on the parapet of the Number 76 Public Road.

Upon the ranks’ arrival, blood was seen on the victim’s neck and torso along with a gash on his neck. Small fragments of glass were also noticed about three feet away from the body.

Subsequently, contact was made with Leelawattie Hemraj, who identified the body to be that of her son. The body was transported to Skeldon Public Hospital where Harripaul was pronounced dead on arrival.

Rooplall was arrested Sunday morning at Line Path, Upper Corentyne while his damaged car was found at a bodywork and spray shop in Crabwood Creek.