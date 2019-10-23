Fisherman’s suspected killer caught

The suspected killer of Noel Singh, who was fatally stabbed on Sunday, was apprehended earlier yesterday by police ranks.

According to the ‘D’ Division Commander, Linden Lord, 20-year-old Ramesh Ramdeen called Braffy, who is also a fisherman of 87 Meten-Meer-Zorg West Coast Demerara (WCD) was arrested at Parika East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The Commander told this publication that they had apprehended Ramdeen’s father for questioning in order to obtain vital information about the suspect.

With the information received, they learnt that the suspect’s mother was living in Bartica, Region Seven, Cuyuni Mazaruni. Acting with this information along with tip-offs from individuals who knew Ramdeen well, police ranks further learnt that he had planned to head to Bartica.

The ranks then began to trail the suspect and had sources on the look-out for Ramdeen’s every move.

Earlier yesterday, ranks received information from one of their sources that the alleged killer was on board a boat at the Parika Stelling leaving for Bartica.

Lord said that upon receiving this information, ranks responded quickly and arrived at the Stelling with Ramdeen’s father. The suspect’s father then identified him, and he was arrested and taken into police custody to assist with investigations.

Kaieteur News had reported that Noel Singh, a well-known fisherman of Meten-Meer-Zorg, was out taking a few drinks with his friends on Sunday Night. It was then suggested by reports that when he returned home and was about to enter his yard, he was attacked by the 20-year-old man, and stabbed several times about his body.

The assailant then fled the scene and Singh was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It was also learnt that Singh and his assailant had an argument six days prior to Sunday night’s incident.