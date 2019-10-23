Latest update October 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Engineer Estimates GRA Warehouse at $379.1 -UG Sewerage System Rehab to Cost $244.1M

Oct 23, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Revenue is scheduled to get a warehouse that will be constructed in three phases in the near future. The engineers estimate the project to cost $379,372,040. The project appears to indeed be a costly one as the bid prices ranged from $309M to $403M.
In addition, the University of Guyana is to have Rehabilitation of Sewerage Treatment Plant, Pump Station and Distribution Network done. This is projected to cost $244,173,315.
Other notable projects were the Ministry of Communities, Construction of Maternity Waiting Home at Moruca, Kumaka District Hospital Compound Barima Waini Region One and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation, Procurement of CCTVIP Cameras amongst others.

 

Guyana Revenue Authority
Construction of Warehouse Building Phase 1-3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Rehabilitation of Sewerage Treatment Plant, Pump Station and Distribution Network at the University of Guyana

 

 

 

Ministry of Communities
Construction of Maternity Waiting Home at Moruca, Kumaka District Hospital Compound Barima Waini Region 1

 

 

 

Environmental Protection Agency
Procurement of New Vehicles for the Environmental Protection Agency

 

 

 

Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation
Procurement of CCTVIP Cameras

 

Ministry of Business
Drainage Improvement Works Belvedere Industrial Estate Region 6

 

 

Guyana Energy Agency
Supply, Installing, testing and Commissioning of 500k VA Transformer at Mabaruma Solar Farm

 

 

Ministry of Communities
Construction of Anaraputa NDC Building, Anaraputa NDC Compound, Upper Takatu, Upper Essequibo Region

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of Uniform Materials Lots 1-4 Guyana Police Force

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of Drugs and Medical Supplies Guyana Fire Service

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Sports Hall confirmed for Junior Indoor Hockey Tourney

Sports Hall confirmed for Junior Indoor Hockey Tourney

Oct 23, 2019

Young hockey players will now be able to erase any doubt in their minds as to where the 2019 edition of the Junior Indoor Hockey Championship will be contested after the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB),...
Read More
South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, St. Pius and Ketley Primary victorious

South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, St. Pius and...

Oct 23, 2019

Singh’s 59* boosts EBD; Ricardo Adams 8-for hands E’bo massive win Chanderpaul century lifts West Demerara

Singh’s 59* boosts EBD; Ricardo Adams 8-for...

Oct 23, 2019

National Schools’ C/Ship set for November 17-21

National Schools’ C/Ship set for November 17-21

Oct 23, 2019

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League MoM Motie bowls West Berbice to thrilling last over win; Despite Barnwell’s fifty & Sankar’s 5-17

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League MoM...

Oct 23, 2019

GCB donate gear to East Ruimveldt Community Enhancement Committee

GCB donate gear to East Ruimveldt Community...

Oct 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • ILLEGAL GOVERNMENT

    This is a country of political continuous drama. And citizens can expect a lot more in the weeks and months ahead. Most... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019