Engineer Estimates GRA Warehouse at $379.1 -UG Sewerage System Rehab to Cost $244.1M

The Guyana Revenue is scheduled to get a warehouse that will be constructed in three phases in the near future. The engineers estimate the project to cost $379,372,040. The project appears to indeed be a costly one as the bid prices ranged from $309M to $403M.

In addition, the University of Guyana is to have Rehabilitation of Sewerage Treatment Plant, Pump Station and Distribution Network done. This is projected to cost $244,173,315.

Other notable projects were the Ministry of Communities, Construction of Maternity Waiting Home at Moruca, Kumaka District Hospital Compound Barima Waini Region One and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation, Procurement of CCTVIP Cameras amongst others.

Guyana Revenue Authority

Construction of Warehouse Building Phase 1-3

Ministry of Education

Rehabilitation of Sewerage Treatment Plant, Pump Station and Distribution Network at the University of Guyana

Ministry of Communities

Construction of Maternity Waiting Home at Moruca, Kumaka District Hospital Compound Barima Waini Region 1

Environmental Protection Agency

Procurement of New Vehicles for the Environmental Protection Agency

Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation

Procurement of CCTVIP Cameras

Ministry of Business

Drainage Improvement Works Belvedere Industrial Estate Region 6

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply, Installing, testing and Commissioning of 500k VA Transformer at Mabaruma Solar Farm

Ministry of Communities

Construction of Anaraputa NDC Building, Anaraputa NDC Compound, Upper Takatu, Upper Essequibo Region

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of Uniform Materials Lots 1-4 Guyana Police Force

Procurement of Drugs and Medical Supplies Guyana Fire Service