Engineer Estimates GRA Warehouse at $379.1 -UG Sewerage System Rehab to Cost $244.1M

Latest update October 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM
The Guyana Revenue is scheduled to get a warehouse that will be constructed in three phases in the near future. The engineers estimate the project to cost $379,372,040. The project appears to indeed be a costly one as the bid prices ranged from $309M to $403M.
In addition, the University of Guyana is to have Rehabilitation of Sewerage Treatment Plant, Pump Station and Distribution Network done. This is projected to cost $244,173,315.
Other notable projects were the Ministry of Communities, Construction of Maternity Waiting Home at Moruca, Kumaka District Hospital Compound Barima Waini Region One and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation, Procurement of CCTVIP Cameras amongst others.
Guyana Revenue Authority
Construction of Warehouse Building Phase 1-3
Ministry of Education
Rehabilitation of Sewerage Treatment Plant, Pump Station and Distribution Network at the University of Guyana
Ministry of Communities
Construction of Maternity Waiting Home at Moruca, Kumaka District Hospital Compound Barima Waini Region 1
Environmental Protection Agency
Procurement of New Vehicles for the Environmental Protection Agency
Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation
Procurement of CCTVIP Cameras
Ministry of Business
Drainage Improvement Works Belvedere Industrial Estate Region 6
Guyana Energy Agency
Supply, Installing, testing and Commissioning of 500k VA Transformer at Mabaruma Solar Farm
Ministry of Communities
Construction of Anaraputa NDC Building, Anaraputa NDC Compound, Upper Takatu, Upper Essequibo Region
Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of Uniform Materials Lots 1-4 Guyana Police Force
Procurement of Drugs and Medical Supplies Guyana Fire Service
Oct 23, 2019Young hockey players will now be able to erase any doubt in their minds as to where the 2019 edition of the Junior Indoor Hockey Championship will be contested after the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB),...
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
The Chronicle had the sickening nastiness on Monday to run a front page story berating the birth of small parties that... more
This is a country of political continuous drama. And citizens can expect a lot more in the weeks and months ahead. Most... more
Haiti is in turmoil again. This time the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) cannot be criticised for inaction,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]