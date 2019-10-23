Woman set alight dies… Attempted murder charge upgraded to murder

Latest update October 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM
Twenty-five-year-old Wazim Perreira of North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was left baffled yesterday, after his attempted murder charge was upgraded to a murder charge. The victim has succumbed to her injuries.
The victim died last week and the court was advised by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) that the attempted murder charge against the defendant, Wazim Perreira, should be upgraded to a murder charge.
Olivia De Freitas was receiving treatment for second degree burns to her face, chest, abdomen and back, the victim of a deliberate act to set her alight. Gasolene was poured on her and amatch struck.
Guided by the instruction given to the court yesterday when Perreira made another court appearance, yesterday, a new charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Perreira was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge which stated that on October 10, 2019, at North Sophia, Georgetown he murdered Olivia DeFreitas.
When the unrepresented man was informed that DeFreitas has passed away, he stood in the prisoners’ dock in disbelief.
Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that the file is incompleted since some statements are outstanding. The defendant was further remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and the matter was adjourned to October 31, 2019.
According to information, Perreira and his girlfriend, De Freitas, were at their home when they got into an argument. Perreira reportedly threw a mixture of gasoline and kerosene on his partner and then set her alight.
Neighbours, alerted by the woman’s screams, allegedly apprehended her attacker until the police arrived. De Freitas was admitted to the GPHC and later succumbed to the injuries.
