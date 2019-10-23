Latest update October 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ambassador Lynch Visits Mabaruma for Meetings with Region 1 Officials

Oct 23, 2019 News 0

As part of the U.S. commitment to partner with all of Guyana, Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch traveled to Region One and met with officials there.

The Mayor greets Ambassador Lynch

She was met by Mayor Chris Phang from Mabaruma.
Ambassador Lynch saw first-hand the challenges facing the region as it continues to receive increased numbers of migrants fleeing Venezuela.

More in this category

Sports

Sports Hall confirmed for Junior Indoor Hockey Tourney

Sports Hall confirmed for Junior Indoor Hockey Tourney

Oct 23, 2019

Young hockey players will now be able to erase any doubt in their minds as to where the 2019 edition of the Junior Indoor Hockey Championship will be contested after the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB),...
Read More
South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, St. Pius and Ketley Primary victorious

South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, St. Pius and...

Oct 23, 2019

Singh’s 59* boosts EBD; Ricardo Adams 8-for hands E’bo massive win Chanderpaul century lifts West Demerara

Singh’s 59* boosts EBD; Ricardo Adams 8-for...

Oct 23, 2019

National Schools’ C/Ship set for November 17-21

National Schools’ C/Ship set for November 17-21

Oct 23, 2019

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League MoM Motie bowls West Berbice to thrilling last over win; Despite Barnwell’s fifty & Sankar’s 5-17

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League MoM...

Oct 23, 2019

GCB donate gear to East Ruimveldt Community Enhancement Committee

GCB donate gear to East Ruimveldt Community...

Oct 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • ILLEGAL GOVERNMENT

    This is a country of political continuous drama. And citizens can expect a lot more in the weeks and months ahead. Most... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019