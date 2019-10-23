Ambassador Lynch Visits Mabaruma for Meetings with Region 1 Officials

Latest update October 23rd, 2019 12:58 AM
As part of the U.S. commitment to partner with all of Guyana, Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch traveled to Region One and met with officials there.
She was met by Mayor Chris Phang from Mabaruma.
Ambassador Lynch saw first-hand the challenges facing the region as it continues to receive increased numbers of migrants fleeing Venezuela.
Oct 23, 2019Young hockey players will now be able to erase any doubt in their minds as to where the 2019 edition of the Junior Indoor Hockey Championship will be contested after the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB),...
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
The Chronicle had the sickening nastiness on Monday to run a front page story berating the birth of small parties that... more
This is a country of political continuous drama. And citizens can expect a lot more in the weeks and months ahead. Most... more
Haiti is in turmoil again. This time the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) cannot be criticised for inaction,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]