Accused in KN grenade attack… Slapped with gun, ammo and drug charges

Alfie Garraway, an accused in the Kaieteur News 2016 attempted grenade attack is now facing three new charges after his Lodge home was searched and an illegal firearm, ammunition and a quantity of cannabis was found in the home.

His charges came almost two weeks after his mother, Roseann Garraway, was also slapped with similar charges.

Alfie Garraway pleaded not guilty to all three of his charges after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It was alleged that on October 5, last, at 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, he had in his possession 13 grams of cannabis.

The final two charges alleged that on the same date and at the same location, he had in his possession eight .40 Smith and Wesson rounds of ammunition and one .40 Smith and Wesson firearm while he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

He is charged, along with his girlfriend Sheleza Ellis, who was not present in court to answer to her charges. According to the Investigating Rank (IR) in the matter, he was told that Ellis is hospitalised awaiting an appendix surgery.

It was noted that she was released on $100,000 station bail and warned to be present for court yesterday.

Nevertheless, Magistrate McLennan issued an arrest warrant for Ellis as no document was presented to the court in relation to her surgery and the investigating rank reported on the information based on what someone told him.

Garraway was represented by attorneys Stanley Moore and Damion Da Silva. Attorney Moore indicated that his client is 39 years old and hails from 71 Norton Street Lodge.

The attorney said that on the day in question, the defendant was not at home, as he was working on the construction of a road in the interior. He added that at the location mentioned in the charge, multiple persons live there.

It was after a wanted bulletin issued by the police was released, that Garraway turned himself in with his lawyer, Siand Dhurjon.

According to Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield who related the facts of the charges, a party of police from the Major Crime Unit and the Brickdam Police Station, went to the location mentioned in the charge where they met Ellis.

A search was conducted in the apartment and this was done in the presence of Ellis. During the search, the items were allegedly found and the allegation of the offences was put to her. She was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station along with the items found.

The prosecutor added that after Garraway turned himself in, the allegation was put to him and he denied it. However, based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), he was charged for the offences.

Garraway was released on bail in the sum of $120,000 for the firearm and ammunitions. Moreover, he was released on self-bail for the cannabis. The conditions of the bail are for him to report to the Major Crime Unit every Friday until the completion of this matter.

He is to also lodge his passport with the court. The matter was then adjourned to November 13, next, for both defendants.

Alfie Garraway is to stand trial in the High Court for the attempted grenade attack at Kaieteur News. According to previous reports, Garraway is one of three men accused of lobbing a grenade at a vehicle belonging to Publisher of Kaieteur News, Glenn Lall.

They were all charged and Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan had ruled that a Prima facie Case was established. This means that the men involved in the grenade attack will have to stand trial at the High Court. Garraway was released on bail $300,000 bail.

His mother, 55-year-old Roseann Garraway, a cook and a mother of six, of Lot 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where she pleaded not guilty to a possession of narcotics charge.

It is alleged that on October 5, 2019, at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown she had in her possession 39 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Roseann Garraway is being represented by Attorney-at-law, Siand Durjon, who made a successful bail application for his client.

According to information, the police went to the defendant’s home, identified themselves and asked to conduct a search in and around the house. During the search, the defendant was asked to open her bedroom door which was secured with a padlock.

The court heard that when the door was opened and the police gained access to the bedroom, a parcel containing leaves, seeds and stems was found.

The woman was then cautioned and when the allegation was put to her, she allegedly claimed ownership of the substance. She reportedly told the police that she usually boils it and uses it as medicine.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of $60,000, by Principal Magistrate McGusty and the matter was adjourned to November 6, 2019.

Devon Williams, 32; and Roderick Thomas, 27 are currently in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus for the execution killing of taxi driver Kelvin Walters.

Walters, a taxi driver, was the key witness in the Kaieteur News grenade attack case.

Walters, 38, was gunned down by two men on a CG motorcycle around 19:30 hrs on January 22, 2019, while driving south along the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Police said that he was in the vicinity of Two Brothers Service Station when two men on a motorcycle turned in front of his vehicle.

The pillion rider then whipped out a handgun and shot Walters in his face. Although wounded, Walters struck down the suspects who fled the scene on foot, leaving their motorcycle and a 9mm Taurus pistol, with 14 rounds, at the scene.

“Both suffered injuries consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident,” police said. CCTV footage showed one of the gunmen hopping north along the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Walters was rushed to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Testifying in the October 2016 preliminary inquiry into the grenade throwing incident outside Kaieteur News, Walters had stated that he had seen the accused, Alfie Garraway; give a live grenade to Shemar Wilson, who is still wanted for the June 4, attack.

Walters had testified that Garraway had stated that the explosive device was to be thrown at the publisher’s Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Alfie Garraway, and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 D’Urban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property. Williams remains on remand.