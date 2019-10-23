2013 Lethem Post Office robbery/murder trial… Accused booked hotel rooms for himself, 4 others

Calvin King, one of the two men on trial for the murder of security guard, John Friday, who was killed during a robbery at the Lethem Post Office in 2013, had visited a hotel in the area where he booked two rooms for himself and four other persons—three men and a woman.

This was repeated by the hotel former Manager.

The former manager, Eulene Smith, was called to testify yesterday by State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs when the trial of King and his co-accused, Alvin Kissoon, continued at the High Court in Demerara.

Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs is contending that the two murder accused left Georgetown for Lethem where they robbed the post office, killing Friday in the process on January 18, 2013. King and Kissoon are being represented by lawyers Adrian Thompson and Lyndon Amsterdam.

The former hotel manager recalled that during January 2013, she was in charge of her mother’s hotel which was situated at Lot 71 Windmill Road, Tabatinga, Lethem.

The witness told the court that on January 16, 2013, about 10:00hrs four men and a woman arrived at the hotel in a car; they were carrying a large silver box that resembled a crate. Asked by Prosecutor Gibbs whether the hotel guest give their names, the witness replied in the affirmative. She recalled that one of them identified himself as Alvin King.

The others, she said, gave their names as Kissoon and Jason. The witness, however, could not remember the name of the woman whom she described as “Rasta.”

She then pointed out King who was seated in the prisoner’s dock. According to the witness, Kissoon and the woman stayed in Room Three, while the other three men stayed together in Room One. She said that King was the one who paid for the rooms which were to be occupied for three days. She recalled that on January 18, 2013 around 13:00hrs King asked her to go the Lethem Post Office and collect some money for him because at time he did not walk with his identification card.

She said she collected $20,000 on his behalf. She added that the last time she saw the five persons was on the said day around 17:00hrs; but upon checking around 19:00hrs, she realised that they had left the premises.

On Monday, an employee of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) told the court that during January 2013, she was stationed at the Lethem Police Station.

She recounted that on January 19, 2013 around 06:55am, a staffer of the post office came at her home and told her something after which she immediately contacted 911. According to her, she then went down to the Lethem Police Station where she saw police ranks conducting investigations.

Austin said that she entered her office with a staffer, after the police wrapped up their work and informed her that the post office had been broken into. She said that upon entering her office, she discovered mail scattered all over the floor and that there were two safes which stored money and other valuables.

She recounted that one of the safes contained $1,000 notes, while the other contained $500, $100 and $20 notes, stamps, a cellular phone and 41 $500 GTT landline phone cards.

Austin added that when she left work for home on January 18, 2013, a total of $4.6M was in the two safes. The monies were missing when she returned the following day. Asked by Prosecutor Gibbs to explain how the safes are secured, Austin said that a master key, an iron bar and a padlock were used to lock both of the safes.

She also recounted that prior to the robbery, Kissoon had visited the post office to uplift a money order for $20,000, but was unable to do so as he had no form of identification.

Also testifying was Police Corporal Detective Delon Melville, the Subordinate Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Port Kaituma Police Station. In his evidence, Corporal Melville told the court that during January 2013, he was stationed at the Lethem Police Station and attached to the General Duties Section.

According to the police witness, on January 19, 2013 around 05:58am, a report was made to the station about an alleged robbery at the office of Lethem Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in which the post office was housed. As a result of the report, Corporal Melville said that he and a party of policemen went to the scene where they were instructed to take an injured man to the hospital.

The police witness said that he went back to the scene after which he visited the home of a man and arrested him after receiving information that he was involved in a robbery.

That man, Corporal Melville related, was never charged in relation to the robbery. John Friday’s sister also testified. The woman who has been an employee with the GPOC for 33 years recounted that on January 21, 2013, she witnessed a post mortem examination being conducted on the remains of her brother who was buried the next day.

This trial is continuing before Justice Sandil Kissoon.