$1.7B solar farm projects for Regions 7, 8, 9

Residents of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni), Mahdia in Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni) and Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo) will soon benefit from an all inclusive 3.15-megawatt solar-powered mini-grids system totaling $1.7B (US$8.6 Million).

The project which is being funded by Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) will include a 1.5-Megawatts solar photovoltaic power plant at Bartica will benefit 15,000 residents, while a one-megawatt project at Lethem solar will benefit an estimated 5,000 people.

According to reports, tendering for the construction of the Bartica and Lethem solar farms is slated for a November 26 opening, while a separate tender for the project in Madhia will be conducted separately.

The projects come under Government’s Renewable Energy Solution for the Hinterland initiative, and are aligned with Guyana’s Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) initiative to achieve the transition to 100 percent renewable energy in the power sector.

While Bartica presently has an installed capacity of 4.4-megawatts, Madhia has 1.2-megawatts, with Lethem having some 3.06- megawatts. Lands, 7.5 acres in Bartica, and 5.2 acres in Lethem, have been reportedly identified for the projects.

A pre-bidding forum for the Lethem and Bartica projects was recently held at the Cara Lodge Hotel, which attracted local and international contractors who were allowed to interact and discuss job execution possibilities.

In presenting on the projects GEA’s Project Coordinator, Mfon Akpan, projects execution works to include engineering, procurement, construction and installation, as well as commissioning and ‘turnkey delivery’ of the solar plants.

The projects in Bartica and Lethem include battery Energy Storage Systems as well.

As stated by Akpan, the construction of the two projects will commence in the first quarter of 2020. Both are expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2021. It was also outlined that failure to complete works in the stipulated–330 days- will see contractors charged 0.05% of the total contract amount for every day spent behind deadline.

They were also advised to be fully in compliance and all necessary documents ready before submitting bids (include business and VAT registration, NIS and GRA compliance and financial and technical capacity).