Touts, bicycle gangs arrested in GT sweep down

Touts and members of several bicycle gangs were in for an unpleasant surprise as police swooped down on them, bundling many into trucks and a very large bus.

Just recently the police without warning arrived at the Georgetown Stabroek Market Square pouncing on several known criminals, and members of bicycle gangs as they lurked on the Sophia, South Ruimveldt, and Back Road mini bus parks.

The criminals were certainly not on the lookout this time and only a few managed to escape on foot with the police in hot pursuit. The police ranks arrived on foot, many of them armed and spread out like eagles around the Stabroek Market square. They converged on the bus parks nabbing individuals before they had the opportunity to escape.

Onlookers applauded as the spectacle unfolded. Those who tried to put up a fight were met with much resistance from officers who arrived on the scene in a patrol jeep and a rather large bus in which they bundled those that were arrested and searched.

In some instances the police gave chase, cornering some of the suspects in areas outside of the Stabroek Market. The police ranks’ efforts were met with loud applause from vendors in some instances.

The police had promised a complete sweeping of the city just recently after a Kaieteur News article highlighted their failed attempts at maintaining security for persons traversing the crime plagued Stabroek area.

From all accounts they have just recently started yet another campaign and many are hoping that this time around it is sustained, especially with the fast approaching Christmas holidays.

Meanwhile, in other areas of the city ranks on board a large canter truck was driving around picking up those suspected to be part of bicycle gangs as they rode around aimlessly in the city.

To date, according to police sources, over 30 suspected criminally inclined individuals, amongst them mini bus touts, suspected pick pocket bandits, and members of at least two bicycle gangs from the Sophia and Central Area areas.

The spate of crimes around the Stabroek Market area has shown a significant rise in recent months.

While the police are doing what they can to reduce this situation, they are however failing to target the female and male sex workers who congregate around the perimeter fence of the Parliament Building at nights.

Friday night last a male who solicited sex from a male sex worker was beaten and robbed in full view of members of the public in close proximity to the Timehri Bus Parks. The Timehri Bus Park is situated just a few rods from the Stabroek Police Outpost. During the melee there were three ranks inside the outpost chatting. None of them intervened. They may not have even known something was happening outside, since they seemed more involved in catching up on the night’s gossip and laughing heartily