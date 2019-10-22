Teen remanded for stealing three motorcycles in one day

An 18-year-old was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared in court to answer to four counts of robbery under arms charges.

Leon Patterson, said to be a fruit vendor of Lot 1027 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

The first charge alleged that on October 11, 2019, at Meadow Brook Drive, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Jerome Mitchell of a motorcycle with registration plate CH 4853 valued at $290,000.

The second charge stated that on October 14, 2019, at Baramita Street, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, Patterson robbed Richard Porsha of an XR motorcycle with registration plate CJ 5383 valued at $435,000.

The two latter charges allege that on October 14, 2019, at Freeman Street, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, Patterson robbed Tyrese George of an Iphone 7 valued at $87,000.

And on the same date and location, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he also robbed Timothy Estwick of a motorcycle with registration plate CH 5863 valued at $175,000, and a Samsung S8 cell phone valued at $60,000.

Patterson is being represented by attorney-at-law Stanley Moore who made a bail application for his client to be released on a reasonable amount of bail, citing that he is only 18 years old and not a flight risk.

However, Moore’s bail application was later denied after police prosecutor Quinn Harris strongly objected to it being granted to the defendant based on the seriousness, penalty and the prevalence of the offences.

Prosecutor Harris also highlighted that three of the offences was committed in one day and the sequence in which the robberies was done. The Prosecutor added that he is fearful that if the defendant is granted bail, he would use the opportunity to commit other offences.

According to information, one of the virtual complainant was making a delivery on Freeman Street, and after he finished he notice the two young men on a motorcycle heading towards him.

The court heard that the man then attempted to turn on the motorcycle and ride away but at that moment, Patterson and his accomplice pulled up in front of him, whipped out a gun and demanded that he give them the motorcycle and his phone.

The matters were reported, the defendant was later contacted and an investigation was launched and Patterson was charged for the offences.

After listening to the facts of the charge Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to November 25, 2019.

In August 2018, Patterson was accused of armed robberies and illegal possession of a gun. He escaped from the Juvenile Holding Facility, which is located in Sophia, where he was being held.

The teen’s mother had said during an interview back in 2018 that “I don’t want to be involved. I’m tired of him misbehaving. Let the police handle the situation.”

Despite his age, some police ranks at the facility view him (Patterson) as a potentially dangerous. The youth was arrested in April 2018, after he slapped a painter and robbed him at gunpoint.

Police, acting on information, went to the teen’s home, where they found a revolver, a cell phone and other suspected stolen items. A police official stated that the teen claimed that he rented the firearm from a ‘C’ Field, Sophia resident, whom he identified.

After being taken into custody, the youth bolted from the Cove and John Police Station, after asking a rank to use the washroom. When he turned up at his mother’s home, the woman alerted the police and he was rearrested.