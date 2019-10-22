Suriname’s Fabian Wehl flexes to Overall title at Stage of Champions

Fabian Wehl of Suriname copped the Overall Title when the Stage of Champions body building contest was held on the weekend at the Theatre Guild, Kingston. Guyanese Seranno Harris of Tower Unity Gym won the Under-143lbs category while Tajepaul Gwendasammy of Power House Gym in Berbice took the second spot and Gansham Goberdan of Essequibo’s L and L Fitness Gym placed third.

The Under-154lbs title was taken by Guyanese Sylvan Gardner of Fitness 53 Gym who beat off his gym mate Marlon ‘Bolo’ Bennett with Darius Ramsammy of Buddy’s Gym, third. Randal Haakmat of Suriname won the Under-164lbs class.

Faizel Pinas also of neighbouring Suriname placed second and Guyanese Henry Bassey of Buddy’s Gym, third. Barry Copilah of Trinidad and Tobago won the Under-176lbs category with the Guyanese duo of Lyndon Burnett (Space Gym) and Andre Watts, second and third respectively.

Suriname also dominated the 177lbs and Over division, sweeping the top three spots; Wehl winning ahead of Sergio Holwin and Jermin Karg. Rudolph Getrouwcosta of Suriname won the Men’s Physique competition ahead of countryman Fernando Karak and local boy, Delray Phillips.

Dutchwoman Milita Galimo captured the Miss Bikini title relegating Space Gym’s Rosanna Fung to second place and Surinamese Tatiana Bawon, third.