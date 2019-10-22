Stupidness proppa share in Guyana

One thing is certain. People like stupidness. Dem boys was reading and talking about Guyana and de oil business fuh months if not years. Some people read and some of dem write letters either cussing de oil company or cussing de newspaper fuh talking bout de oil company.

Dem boys find nuff things wrong wid de oil contract Guyana sign and all dem want is fuh Guyanese to get dem fair share of dem wealth. But after a while dem boys get de impression dem was talking to demself.

But things always happening. Somebody go to a birth night party and get ketch in a confusion. Some woman pick up a hot pot of cook-up rice and toss it pun everybody who been in de place. People scatter; pig tail and slat beef fly all over and of course de rice stick up in some of dem women weave—that is dem false hair.

That story get more attention that dem oil story that dem boys talk about. De thing spread like wildfire from Facebook to WhatsApp to Twitter.

Is things like that got dem boys worrying about how serious people does tek life. Oil is de biggest thing in de world. All dem countries that got oil very rich. Even Venezuela that got troubles still rich because it selling oil cheaper than water.

Saudi Arabia and all dem Gulf States country like Oman, Dubai, Kuwait and places like that so rich that de only people who got to work is de people dem countries hire from farrin. Dem boys want to see Guyanese get rich like that.

But de people demself ain’t fighting up. All dem tekking on is stupidness. A man seh he is de First Lady and he collect money fuh he phone. He get ketch. Then he seh he is Volda Lawrence and he get a businessman fuh give him $2 million in he phone.

Which businessman so stupid to believe that a Minister of Government would ask fuh money in a phone? People really like stupidness.

Talk half and don’t give up wid some people.