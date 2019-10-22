Scenes from the Diwali motorcade in West Berbice, Region 5

As we approach the Diwali season, the West Berbice mandirs hosted a brightly coloured motorcade. The event reflected the festival of lights with

many creative designs of floats that were decorated with luminous rainbow of colours, which elated spectators. The spectacular designs of the motorcade include the lotus flower which was covered in colourful lights. It also featured youths being dressed in costumes who represent the Hindu Gods and Goddesses relating to the Diwali festivity. (Photo courtesy: Pandit Dhanpaul Mohan)