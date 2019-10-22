Police ranks interacts with Itaballi community

On Tuesday October 8, 2019, between 10:00hrs and 12:00hrs, Assistant Superintendent Kevin London, Officer-in-charge of Bartica Police Station, along with La nce Corporal 22838 Stefon Hopkinson, Constable 22755 Dillon Bagot and Rural Corporal Lindon Durant visited the Itaballi Community, Mazaruni River.

The officer along with his ranks interacted with members of the community where matters of concern affecting the resident were highlighted. A number of issues were also discussed on how they and the police can work together for a safer and better community.