Police ranks interacts with Itaballi community

Latest update October 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
On Tuesday October 8, 2019, between 10:00hrs and 12:00hrs, Assistant Superintendent Kevin London, Officer-in-charge of Bartica Police Station, along with Lance Corporal 22838 Stefon Hopkinson, Constable 22755 Dillon Bagot and Rural Corporal Lindon Durant visited the Itaballi Community, Mazaruni River.
The officer along with his ranks interacted with members of the community where matters of concern affecting the resident were highlighted. A number of issues were also discussed on how they and the police can work together for a safer and better community.
Fabian Wehl of Suriname copped the Overall Title when the Stage of Champions body building contest was held on the weekend at the Theatre Guild, Kingston. Guyanese Seranno Harris of Tower Unity Gym...
