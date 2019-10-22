“Illegal” shops demolished in Quartz Stone Backdam

Latest update October 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Mining and other enforcement officials descended on Sunday at Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni, where they conducted a demolition exercise.
Several wooden shops were demolished and fires lit on the materials.

The scene after the visit on Sunday

Officials said that notices for removal were issued by the authorities some-time ago, to no avail. They were also advised to alternately move to the Quartz Landing.
However, the Ministry of Natural Reources in a release late last night denied involved in this development stating that it “takes note of a recent post by a Facebook page identified as ‘Anonymous – Guyana’, seeking to link the Ministry and by extension, the Government of Guyana to alleged dismantling and burning of properties in Quartz Stone, Cuyuni Region 7.”
“The Ministry…takes this time to inform the general public that the MNR has no prior knowledge neither involvement in this activity and is baffled that the social media outlet would indicate such. Notwithstanding this, the Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Raphael Trotman has requested an urgent and detailed explanation from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission regarding its involvement in this operation.”
In its statement the Ministry went on to note that it “strongly advises against the issuing of such statements seeking impugn the standing of the Ministry and the Government of Guyana both of which are committed to working with the citizens of the country in the most peaceful way possible to achieve the visions for the natural resources sector.”

 

