GSCL/ Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup 2019 KFC, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Ink Plus on board; 26 teams drawn in respective groups

The draw for the Third edition of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup took place on Sunday last at the GNIC Sports Club, Woolford Avenue where twenty-six (26) teams have been placed in their respective groups in the three categories for the November 1-3 tournament.

In the Open (males of any age) and Masters (males Over-45) categories there are eight teams drawn in two groups of four. The teams will play each other once and the top two will qualify for the semifinals.

In the Legends (male Over-50) category, there are 10 teams in three groups. The three teams in Groups A will play the three teams in Group B while the four teams in Group C will play each other once. The top two teams from Group C will join the group winners from groups A and B for the semifinals.

In the Open Category the teams are; Group A – SVC NY, Farm All Stars, Bartica All Stars and Cotton Field Wild Oats and in Group B – Regal All Stars, Grill Masters, Speed Boat All Stars and United Brothers.

In the Masters Category the teams are; Group A – Success Masters, Invaders, Narine Masters and Corriverton Masters while in Group B the teams are – Wellman Masters, Fishermen Masters, H.S. Masters and defending champions Regal Masters.

In the Legends Category the teams are; Group A – Savage Legends, Guyana/Florida Hope and NYSCL Pro. Group B – Marine Legends, Parika Defenders and President’s XI and Group C – Regal Legends, Orlando Legends, Rockaway Legends and Ramchand’s Legends.

The organisers, Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL) will release the full fixtures including the match venues shortly. Meanwhile, sponsors have also confirmed their support for the prestigious tournament since they anticipate tremendous exposure and ultimately value for their advertising dollar.

Last Thursday GSCL’s Treasurer, Russell Jubeer was on hand to collect the sponsors’ contribution from Ink Plus, KFC and Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop. Other sponsors on board to date are Banks Beer, I-Bet Supreme, Crown Mining Supplies, Bedessee Sporting Goods, Star Party Rentals, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Cyber Sports and USA Cricket Zone.