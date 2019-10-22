Fisherman killed outside his own home

Latest update October 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
A 19-year-old fisherman by the name of Noel Singh of lot 33 Meten- Meer – Zorg , West Coast Demerara, (WCD) was killed Sunday night in front of his own home.
According to reports, Singh was out taking a few drinks with his friends. Reports suggest that when he returned home and was about to enter his yard he was attacked by a 20-year- old resident of Ocean Garden Meten – Meer – Zorg, WCD during which he was stabbed several times about his body. The attacker then fled the scene and Singh was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police were told that the deceased had an argument due to a misunderstanding with his assailant six days prior to Sunday night’s incident.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Commander of ‘D’ Division Linden Lord said that they are following the trail of the assailant and gave assurance that he will soon be apprehended.
