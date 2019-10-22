Drunk carpenter steals ring and chain, sells them while sober – Court hears

“Your worship, when I steal the things from the woman house I was drunk… but the day after when I get sober and I open my bag I noticed the ring and the chain so I sell dem out,” were the words of Uriel Amsterdam who was yesterday sentenced on a larceny charge.

Amsterdam, a carpenter appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, when the charge was read to him and he pleaded guilty and offered to give an explanation.

The charge stated that between October 8, and October 9, 2019 at Lot 94 4th Avenue, Subryanville, he stole from the dwelling house of Tonica Archer a gold ring valued at $42,000, a gold chain valued at $70,000, and $200,000 all cash property of Archer.

Even though Amsterdam, pleaded guilty to the charge he told the court that he doesn’t know about the $200,000 cash, only the gold jewellery. He added that while he and another man were fixing the ceiling they were drinking and he got intoxicated.

“I got drunk and I just picked it up and sold it to buy clothes for my baby that I am expecting from my girlfriend… yeah I realised what I did was wrong and it won’t happen again.”

The court was informed that the same bag the defendant mentioned that he discovered the stolen articles in, was stolen and that he is wanted at the Wales Police Station for another larceny charge. A picture was shown to the magistrate with the defendant in the woman’s jewellery.

According to the facts of the charge, the defendant is known to the virtual complainant. On the day in question Archer secured her valuables in her bedroom and locked the door, leaving the defendant and another man in her house.

The defendant then used an instrument to force open the woman’s bedroom door after which he removed the articles mentioned in the charge. Amsterdam was contacted and told of the allegation. He admitted to the charge.

Principal Magistrate McGusty told the defendant before handing down the sentence that she is taking into consideration the fact that the he pleaded guilty to the charge on his first appearance, and as such he was sentenced to serve two years in jail.