Canje man dead as car capsizes in Demerara River

A car capsized into the Demerara River around 04:30 hours yesterday morning at the Timehri Docks, resulting in the death of Umdut Anil Jagnit,
aged 39 of Lot 5 Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice who appeared to be the only passenger in the white Toyota 192 with licence plate PHH 5423
According to reports a security guard who resides within the area of the Docks reported that a number of persons alerted him that there was a motor car overturned in the river. The police were immediately summoned to the scene.
The information received suggests that the man deliberately drove the vehicle off of the wharf during which it capsized. When the car was removed from the river the driver’s body was observed in the back seat with the driver’s side seat belt wrapped around the left foot.
The area was searched to see if anything of evidential value would be recovered but it was to no avail. However there were no visible marks of violence on the body. While several persons in the areas were questioned, no substantial useful information was received.
The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations are on-going.
