Body of man found in trench with plastic bag over head

Latest update October 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was discovered yesterday in a trench located at First Street Patentia, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
According to reports a passerby, while walking along the street, noticed something strange in a
nearby trench. Being inquisitive the passerby took a closer look and realized that it was a lifeless body. The passerby then alerted police who arrived on the scene shortly after.
When police arrived it was noted that the deceased was lying face down in the trench with a plastic bag wrapped around his head. The body was then hauled from the trench where it was further noticed that the body was partially decomposed and bore marks of violence.
Eyewitnesses who were on the scene said that they were unable to recognize the dead man’s face since his head was apparently swollen and disfigured.
However, they were unclear as to whether the man’s face was disfigured because of the body’s partially decomposed state or if he was beaten beyond recognition.
According to police, at the time of the discovery of the dead man, he was clad in blue jeans without any shirt. The dead man is also said to be of East Indian decent.
The body was removed and taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where it awaits identification and a post mortem examination to uncover the cause of death.
Investigations are currently ongoing.
