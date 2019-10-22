Latest update October 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Body of man found in trench with plastic bag over head

Oct 22, 2019 News 0

The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was discovered yesterday in a trench located at First Street Patentia, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The body of the dead man lying in the trench

According to reports a passerby, while walking along the street, noticed something strange in a
nearby trench. Being inquisitive the passerby took a closer look and realized that it was a lifeless body. The passerby then alerted police who arrived on the scene shortly after.
When police arrived it was noted that the deceased was lying face down in the trench with a plastic bag wrapped around his head. The body was then hauled from the trench where it was further noticed that the body was partially decomposed and bore marks of violence.
Eyewitnesses who were on the scene said that they were unable to recognize the dead man’s face since his head was apparently swollen and disfigured.
However, they were unclear as to whether the man’s face was disfigured because of the body’s partially decomposed state or if he was beaten beyond recognition.
According to police, at the time of the discovery of the dead man, he was clad in blue jeans without any shirt. The dead man is also said to be of East Indian decent.
The body was removed and taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where it awaits identification and a post mortem examination to uncover the cause of death.
Investigations are currently ongoing.

More in this category

Sports

Suriname’s Fabian Wehl flexes to Overall title at Stage of Champions

Suriname’s Fabian Wehl flexes to Overall title at Stage of

Oct 22, 2019

Fabian Wehl of Suriname copped the Overall Title when the Stage of Champions body building contest was held on the weekend at the Theatre Guild, Kingston. Guyanese Seranno Harris of Tower Unity Gym...
Read More
GSCL/ Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup 2019 KFC, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Ink Plus on board; 26 teams drawn in respective groups

GSCL/ Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup 2019...

Oct 22, 2019

Fruta Conquerors’ Nicholas Mc Arthur departs for USA tomorrow To try out at three colleges

Fruta Conquerors’ Nicholas Mc Arthur departs...

Oct 22, 2019

MVP Mc Arthur’s second half double guides Fruta Conquerors to Limacol Football title

MVP Mc Arthur’s second half double guides Fruta...

Oct 22, 2019

Banks DIH Golf Tourney Guillermo Escarraga produces massive win

Banks DIH Golf Tourney Guillermo Escarraga...

Oct 22, 2019

GTTA to host 2020 Junior Caribbean Championships

GTTA to host 2020 Junior Caribbean Championships

Oct 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Bullying in schools

    Every school teacher should take a close look at the students in his or her classroom. The probability is that in every... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected]l.com / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019