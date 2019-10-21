Youths searched, gun butted at Stabroek Square

Latest update October 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Yesterday, around 15:00 hours at the Timehri Bus Park, two ranks attached to the Stabroek Police Mobile Outpost during one of their exercises conducted a search on two young men at the said location.
During the exercise, a rank was observed gun butting one of the young men.
According to eyewitnesses, the police came up and searched the young men and finding nothing on them, detained them.
“They come up and search them and them ain’t find nothing but them still hold on them. The boy asked one of the ranks, “Officer you ain’t find nothing on me, why you still hold me?”
Reports suggest that it was during this time one of the young men may have been slapped and another one tried to pull away leading to him being gun-butted and stripped of his shirt.
This publication is in possession of a video footage that shows an officer gun-butting a young man dressed in a red T-shirt.
When public spirited citizens’ attention was drawn and when they intervened, the rank walked off.
The other rank who allegedly slapped the other young man gave chase after the youth who ran. They apprehended him and dragged him back to the outpost.
