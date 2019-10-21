Latest update October 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Youths searched, gun butted at Stabroek Square

Oct 21, 2019 News 0

 

Yesterday, around 15:00 hours at the Timehri Bus Park, two ranks attached to the Stabroek Police Mobile Outpost during one of their exercises conducted a search on two young men at the said location.
During the exercise, a rank was observed gun butting one of the young men.
According to eyewitnesses, the police came up and searched the young men and finding nothing on them, detained them.
“They come up and search them and them ain’t find nothing but them still hold on them. The boy asked one of the ranks, “Officer you ain’t find nothing on me, why you still hold me?”

Images from a screen shot from the video showing the confrontation between the rank and the youth.


Reports suggest that it was during this time one of the young men may have been slapped and another one tried to pull away leading to him being gun-butted and stripped of his shirt.
This publication is in possession of a video footage that shows an officer gun-butting a young man dressed in a red T-shirt.
When public spirited citizens’ attention was drawn and when they intervened, the rank walked off.
The other rank who allegedly slapped the other young man gave chase after the youth who ran. They apprehended him and dragged him back to the outpost.

More in this category

Sports

New York Business Group U19 50-overs Tourney…Albion whips Rose Hall Town Pepsi to become 2019 champions

New York Business Group U19 50-overs Tourney…Albion whips Rose...

Oct 21, 2019

By Samuel Whyte Albion Community Center Cricket Club (ACCCC) are the 2019 New York Business Group U19 cricket champions after defeating double defending champions Rose Hall Town Pepsi (RHT Pepsi) in...
Read More
GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship…GBTI Tigers regain, Hikers retain first division titles

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship…GBTI...

Oct 21, 2019

GMR&SC 1320 Heat Rematch…‘Mad Dog’ win Unlimited bracket

GMR&SC 1320 Heat Rematch…‘Mad Dog’...

Oct 21, 2019

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League…Foo (86 & 2-20), Smith (4-54) break E’bo winning streak

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over...

Oct 21, 2019

Citizen’s Bank/LGC Cancer Awareness Golf…Philanthropist Patanjilee Persaud excels

Citizen’s Bank/LGC Cancer Awareness...

Oct 21, 2019

BCB/RHTY&SC 6th Annual Naeem Nasir Mem. T20…Six schools to participate

BCB/RHTY&SC 6th Annual Naeem Nasir Mem....

Oct 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Abuse of process?

    On the 31st January 2019, the Chief Justice of Guyana ruled that the no-confidence motion of December 21, 2018 was validity... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019