Truck driver found dead in overturned truck

A truck driver was found dead, yesterday, in an overturned oil tanker.

Dead Truck Driver: Etto Defreitas

According to reports, 34-year-old Etto DeFreitas, of Kuru Kuru Village, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, who was the driver of an oil tanker, left Buck Hall, Essequibo Islands, to go to the Aurora Gold Mines.
A passerby who was also travelling along the same road noticed the overturned truck. The passerby said that he knew the oil tanker and the owners as well. He then alerted the security forces of the owners that one of their trucks overturned.
Security personals then rushed to the scene where DeFreitas’s body was discovered under the truck.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, the dead man’s father, Lawrence DeFreitas, said that his son has been working in the interior for some years now with “Trail boss”.
Trail Boss, he said, normally uses his trucks to transport mining equipment, fuel and machine into the “backdams”.
He told reporters that his son was home but reported for work three weeks ago.
The saddened father said that at around noon, yesterday, they received the gruesome news that their son met his demise.
Lawrence highlighted that he understands that his son was travelling without a porter, which is against the norm.
Normally, he said, while driving these heavy-duty trucks porters are on board.
He also said he was told that his son’s boss would normally “send drivers without a porter”.
Some commentators told this publication that it is unsafe to send drivers, especially with loaded heavy-duty vehicles, into the “backdams” without a porter.
DeFreitas’s body was transported to Georgetown and taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour.
Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

