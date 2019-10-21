Thieves finally caught in YMCA

Latest update October 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Two persons are now in police custody following a third break-in at The Grill located in the YMCA compound, Thomas Lands.
According to the owner of the business, the thieves returned last night and broke into the building once more. Once again, they stole beverages.
However, this time two suspects were caught and all of the items recovered.
On October 11, last, Kaieteur News had reported that for consecutive nights, thieves hammered their way into The Grill and carted off a quantity of beverages and chicken.
The owner of the business had told this newspaper that it was not the first time he had been robbed for the year. He was robbed of beverages and some equipment five times prior.
According to sources, last night would have been another, had it not been for a major interception.
This publication had reported after speaking with staff, that it was assumed, the thieves may have some knowledge of business routines.
They came to this assumption after it was noted that the building would be attacked only after the owner would have purchased stocks.
The staff added that the robbers knew exactly where the alarm system was located since they completely dismantled the entire system to avoid being caught.
