Latest update October 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Thieves finally caught in YMCA

Oct 21, 2019 News 0

 

Two persons are now in police custody following a third break-in at The Grill located in the YMCA compound, Thomas Lands.
According to the owner of the business, the thieves returned last night and broke into the building once more. Once again, they stole beverages.
However, this time two suspects were caught and all of the items recovered.
On October 11, last, Kaieteur News had reported that for consecutive nights, thieves hammered their way into The Grill and carted off a quantity of beverages and chicken.

YMCA Building

The owner of the business had told this newspaper that it was not the first time he had been robbed for the year. He was robbed of beverages and some equipment five times prior.
According to sources, last night would have been another, had it not been for a major interception.
This publication had reported after speaking with staff, that it was assumed, the thieves may have some knowledge of business routines.
They came to this assumption after it was noted that the building would be attacked only after the owner would have purchased stocks.
The staff added that the robbers knew exactly where the alarm system was located since they completely dismantled the entire system to avoid being caught.

More in this category

Sports

New York Business Group U19 50-overs Tourney…Albion whips Rose Hall Town Pepsi to become 2019 champions

New York Business Group U19 50-overs Tourney…Albion whips Rose...

Oct 21, 2019

By Samuel Whyte Albion Community Center Cricket Club (ACCCC) are the 2019 New York Business Group U19 cricket champions after defeating double defending champions Rose Hall Town Pepsi (RHT Pepsi) in...
Read More
GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship…GBTI Tigers regain, Hikers retain first division titles

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship…GBTI...

Oct 21, 2019

GMR&SC 1320 Heat Rematch…‘Mad Dog’ win Unlimited bracket

GMR&SC 1320 Heat Rematch…‘Mad Dog’...

Oct 21, 2019

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League…Foo (86 & 2-20), Smith (4-54) break E’bo winning streak

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over...

Oct 21, 2019

Citizen’s Bank/LGC Cancer Awareness Golf…Philanthropist Patanjilee Persaud excels

Citizen’s Bank/LGC Cancer Awareness...

Oct 21, 2019

BCB/RHTY&SC 6th Annual Naeem Nasir Mem. T20…Six schools to participate

BCB/RHTY&SC 6th Annual Naeem Nasir Mem....

Oct 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Abuse of process?

    On the 31st January 2019, the Chief Justice of Guyana ruled that the no-confidence motion of December 21, 2018 was validity... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019