Ramjattan admits to crime increase

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Thursday, after the commissioning of the new “fire boat”, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said, that there has been a “spike” (rise) in crimes recently.

He said that the level of criminal activities in Guyana fluctuates sometimes.

Ramjattan explained that there are times when the crime levels would decrease and then all of a sudden, there is an increase. The Minister also highlighted that sometimes, the rise in criminal activities is seasonal. “For example, as we approach year end, crime levels tend to rise,” he continued.

Also in agreement with the Minister is Commander of ‘D’ Division, Linden Lord. He claimed that it is quite true that as we approach the Christmas Season, crime levels do rise.

Reasons for this, he says, is because at year end there is normally a large influx of foreigners and Guyanese who live abroad.

The Commander also said that there are also increased business activities due to large scale shopping.

Finally, he said that it is the time of the year when a lot of recreational events such as parties are held.

Lord said that as a result of the increase in activities, robbers, thieves, and gunmen are attracted.

Recently, Kaieteur News has been reporting on a number of criminal activities that occurred over the past two weeks. It can be safely said that apart from the recent road accident that occurred at Friendship, at least 10 persons have died as result of gun-related robberies and cold-blooded murders.

Guyana has witnessed the recent attempted robbery that left prominent businessman and gold miner, Deon Stoll dead.

Further, the body of an 18-year-old soldier was found dead with a gunshot wound at the Tucville Squatting Area. A man was also chased, beaten and strangled by another man who tried to rob him on Church Street. He died in front of the office of the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

In addition, a businesswoman who operates a pawn shop at the Harbour Bridge Mall was also shot in her leg and relieved of her hand bag.

Moreover, a lone bandit was caught on CCTV camera with a handgun attempting to rob a furniture store. These are just some of the serious crimes that occurred during the past week.

Kaieteur News had reported of the increased criminal activities around the Stabroek Market Area. It was also reported that the police operating around the Stabroek Area are a bit lenient with known criminals and in their response to criminal activities.

Commander of the of the East Coast Division Royston-Andries Junor told Kaieteur News Saturday that even though his nights and days are normally quiet in terms of frequent criminal activities. There has been number of firearms and narcotics seized due to intelligence cordon-operations.

He also added that there have been a few encounters with undocumented motorcycles.

However, like the Minister, both Commanders Lord and Junor said that the most they can do is increase the intelligence operations, road blocks and patrols.