New York Business Group U19 50-overs Tourney…Albion whips Rose Hall Town Pepsi to become 2019 champions

By Samuel Whyte

Albion Community Center Cricket Club (ACCCC) are the 2019 New York Business Group U19 cricket champions after defeating double defending champions Rose Hall Town Pepsi (RHT Pepsi) in the final on Saturday at the No. 69 Cricket Ground, Upper Corentyne.

Albion scored an emphatic 125 run victory to take their first lien on the trophy in this the third year of the competition which is organised in collaboration with the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and the Albion Community Development Center (ACDC).

With both teams missing key players due to their involvement in the Franchise Inter Zone cricket competition, Rose Hall Town won the toss and decided to invite Albion to take first strike and they lost three quick wickets before reaching 40, but they were able to rally and reach 204 for 9 in their allotment of 50 overs.

The ACCCC recovery was led by a hard hitting 75 from Antonio February (7×4 3×6). He got support from Jethendra Outar 17, Tameshwar Mahadeo 16 and Surendra Ramcharitar 15. Bowling for RHT Pepsi, Tyrese Sealy picked up three wickets while there was two each for Lucas Arthur and D. Mahadeo, Nigel Lawson took one.

In reply RHT Pepsi was never in the hunt and was bundled out for 89 in 31.3 overs with Lucas Arthur 24 and Nigel Lawson 15 getting into double figures. Off spinner Bisham Surujnarine led the bowling for ACCCC with four wickets.

The new champs, ACCCC received the NY Business Group trophy, $100,000 and 15 medals. RHT Pepsi collected the runner-up trophy and $50,000. Man-of-the-match was Antonio February and he was presented with cash, trophy and a new cricket bat.

February also got a trophy for the batsman scoring the most runs in the final. The best bowler in the final was Surujnarine, he too received a trophy. Some other prizes for outstanding players in the competition went to National U19 player Junior Sinclair, Best bowling Kelvin Omrao, the Best wicketkeeper was Riad Karrim of Albion.

Speaking to the media, Rajendra ‘Boyee’ Mahase stated that the New York Business Group decided to go into the venture in an effort to give back to Guyana. He said that they are all businessmen in NY and are members of the Galaxy Cricket Club.

He noted that there are talented players in Guyana especially Berbice and they are pleased to be able to contribute in a positive way. Another member, Shiek Hassan stated that one of their aims is, to build leaders for the future.

Also speaking at the presentation ceremony was Simon Naidoo on behalf of the BCB and Vemen Walter for the Albion Community Center. Teams from throughout Berbice took part in the competition.

The organisers congratulated all the teams for participating. They also thanked the BCB and Albion CDC whilst committing to sponsor the competition again in a bigger way, next year.