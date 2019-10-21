Johnson century boosts Georgetown; wins for Upper Corentyne and West Demerara

Georgetown, Upper Corentyne and West Demerara registered victories when play in the Cricket Guyana Inc. / SBF Petroleum 50-over Franchise League continued yesterday. At Bourda, Georgetown led by a century from skipper Leon Johnson, defeated East Bank Demerara by 141 runs.

Batting first, Georgetown piled up 292-6. Johnson slammed nine fours in a top score of 104 off 111 balls and got valuable support from Christopher Barnwell who made 49 with three fours and three sixes.

Raymond Perez contributed 27, openers Winston Forrester made 25 and Joshua Persaud 24. Krsna Singh claimed 2- 52. In reply, East Bank Demerara managed 151-5. Vishaul Singh struck 60 off 121 balls with two fours while Yudistir Persaud made an unbeaten 40 off 86 balls with a solitary boundary. Trevon Griffith scored 20 and Sachin Singh 17.

At Bush Lot – Upper Corentyne beat West Berbice by 79 runs. Upper Corentyne took first strike and scored 194-8. Alex Algoo and Kandasammy Surujnarine put on 39 for the first wicket before Surujnarine was lbw to Kevin Sinclair for nine while Algoo slammed eight fours in scoring 52.

Jonathan Rampersaud and Anthony Bramble added 69 for the sixth wicket to steady the innings fairly after their team lost a few quick wickets. Rampersaud made 35 while Bramble scored 22. Demetri Cameron assisted with 17 as Andrew Dutchin and Keon Joseph took two wickets each.

In reply, West Berbice never recovered after they were reduced to 18-3 and eventually fell for 115 in 29 overs. Dutchin made 31 while Joseph chipped in with 29 not out. Shawn Perreira bagged 6-51 from 10 overs while Eon Hooper had 2-11.

At Enmore – West Demerara defeated East Coast Demerara by 84 runs. Openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Ronaldo Renee handed West Demerara a solid start with a first wicket stand of 78 before Renee departed for 30 while Chanderpaul stroked 75.

West Demerara lost some quick wickets, but Romario Shepherd beefed up the total with an attacking 41 which contained three fours and two sixes as Asif Singh took 2-52. East Coast Demerara were sent packing for 114 in 39.5 overs in response.

They never recovered after being placed on 15-3. Robin Williams and Amir Khan added 19 for the fourth wicket before Williams was bowled by Keshram Seyhodan for 18.

Khan was caught off Malcolm Hubbard for 35 while Alex Sital made 29 not out. Hubbard was the main destroyer with 5-32 while Seyhodan had 3-15.