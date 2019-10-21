GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship…GBTI Tigers regain, Hikers retain first division titles

Pepsi Hikers edged YMCA Old Fort Delta Force 4-3 last night to retain their National Indoor Men’s First Division title in a clash at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) that saw no love lost between the two teams.

Up to half time, Hikers lead 3-0 but one field goal (FG) each from Jason Dos Santos and Omar Hopkinson brought Old Fort back into the game before Robert France scored the second of his brace one minute from full time.

Old Fort managed a third goal in the dying seconds of the game but they never really threatened the champions. Andrew Stewart of Hikers won the MVP award while his teammate Aroydy Brandford netted the most goals (13) and Old Fort’s Paul D’Andrade was awarded the Best Goalkeeper.

On the distaff side in the First Division, MVP and leading goal scorer, Marzana Fiedtkou banged in a hat-trick to spearhead GBTI GCC Tigers to a 6-3 victory over GBTI GCC Spice in the final. Forward Sonia Jardine found back her goal scoring edge when it mattered most with a brace while Gabriella Xavier netted once in the win for the Tigers.

The runners-up had Sandy Roopnarine bagging a brace while Shebiki Baptiste added the third. GBTI GCC Tigers’ Briawna Gordon was awarded Best Goalkeeper. Bounty GCC Pitbulls won the Men’s Second Division and their star player, Kareem McKenzie was awarded MVP while Omar Hopkinson of YMCA Old Fort Top Form scored the most goals (16) and Paul D’Andrade was awarded Best goalkeeper.

YMCA Old Fort Hot Shots edged Bounty GCC Vintage 10-9 to usurp them as champions in the Over-35 Veterans’ Division. Aderemi Simon was awarded the MVP of the division while Kevin Spencer scored the most goals – 16.

The GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships was organised by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB). The next senior indoor hockey tournament on the GHB’s calendar is the Diamond Mineral Water International Festival which is scheduled to play at the same venue from November 28 to December 1 with teams from Trinidad & Tobago already confirming their participation.