Govt. appoints two more boards

A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Cabinet has appointed two more boards, according to the ordinary October 19, 2019 publication of the Official Gazette. These appointments were made by Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams.

The Kuru Kururu Training College Board of Governors has been appointed for a period of two years, from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2021. The National Accreditation Council has been appointed for a period of two years, from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021.

Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall, has criticised the appointment of boards at this period by the Government.

He told Kaieteur News, last month, that the clear and unambiguous language of the Constitution, as it relates to the passing of the No Confidence Motion of December 21, 2018 informed the Government that it must restrict its activities.

At the time of his comment, the Government had appointed five other boards.

Nandlall said that there should be no meeting of Cabinet, let alone, the execution of duties that were interpreted to be restricted by the Chief Justice.

The Attorney-at-law stated that, “all purported meetings of Cabinet and all purported decisions of Cabinet are unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful, null, void and of no effect.”

It should be noted, however, that the Chief Justice threw out his application for Cabinet to resign.