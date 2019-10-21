Govt. allows certain private bodies to supply electricity to others

It is generally not allowed by law for a person or an institution to supply electricity to another, in an area where the public supplier, Guyana Power and Light (GPL), has the exclusive jurisdiction to do so.

Section 3(1) of the Electricity Sector Reform Act of 1999 stipulates that.

There are certain cases for which the Minister of Public Infrastructure may grant a licence to someone, allowing the individual to supply electricity to others for public or private purposes within an authorised area.

However, Sub-section 2(d) allows the Minister to make an order exempting the use of or supply of electricity for certain classes, from the requirement (for license).

In the case of an order published in an October 19, 2019 publication of the Official Gazette, titled ‘Electricity (Exemption From The Requirement For A License) Order’ exempts consumers of a public supplier and private suppliers with excess generation capacity. It is signed by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

A specific class now exempt is that of consumers of a public supplier with installed generation capacity of less than 100kW, who generates power from renewable energy sources and who supplies their excess generation capacity to a public supplier.

Another now exempt class is that of consumers of a public supplier with installed generation capacity of 100kW or more, who generates power from renewable energy sources; provided that the energy generated and supplied to the public supplier does not exceed the maximum demand of the respective consumers.

The third now exempt class is that of private suppliers who generate electricity for their own business purposes and supply not more than 10 MW to a public supplier, provided that in the determination of the public supplier, the supply can be safely accommodated on its network and satisfies the parameters and requirements for interconnection to the network; and that the terms and conditions of the power purchase agreement or other contract between the consumer or the private supplier and the public supplier, as they relate to rates and supply standards, have been approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).