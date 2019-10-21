Goldminer/bandits shootout…Wanted bulletin issued for ‘Demon’, recently charged Linden gang member

The police have issued wanted bulletins for two men fingered in last Monday’s shocking attempted robbery which left gold miner, Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, dead.

The case, which has angered the local business world, has been twisting and turning with the trail leading between Kitty, Sophia, Eccles, Peter’s Hall, Providence and even Linden, Region Ten.

Police believe that they have the main suspects and two of them are no walk in the park.

They have been fingered time and again in a number of major crimes, including robberies, gun crimes and a murder.

Yesterday, the police issued wanted bulletins for Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan, aka Shane Morgan.

He is said to be 33, and he is wanted for questioning in the murder of Stoll. His address was unknown.

The police also want to question Lennox Estwick, of lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden. He is 23.

Background checks on the two men found that they are very well known to the police.

Morgan, who is reportedly nursing gunshot wounds from the shootout with the miner, was charged in early 2017 for allegedly robbing a bank customer in Diamond shortly after a withdrawal.

He was allegedly found in a getaway car which police intercepted with a number of fake number plates.

They were accused of robbing Aaron Akbar of $834,000.

In 2017, he was also accused of being part of a gang that carried out robberies on the East Coast, including on Superbet employees.

Estwick was one of several gang members arrested by police in Linden in a murder probe. He was accused of being in unlawful possession of military clothing.

In 2015, he was part of a gang which allegedly committed a number of burglaries in Linden. He was granted bail.

In January 2018, he was jointly charged with the Linden farmer in the alleged shooting at Dillon Batson.

Investigators in the gold miner’s attack case, have so far arrested Doctor Alonza De Santos; Wayne St. Hill, a businessman from Dowding Street, Kitty; Steve Rollox of 55 Clarke Street, Peter’s Hall; and a number of other persons.

On Monday, shortly after 10:00 hours, Stoll, who owns hotels and other operations across the country and hires scores of employees, made his way to a Da Silva Street, Newtown branch of El Dorado Trading, which is one of the country’s biggest gold dealers.

With him was bodyguard/driver, Clayton Powley.

Security footage showed a car, almost bumper-to-bumper, behind Stoll’s vehicle.

As soon as the businessman’s car turned into the parking area of the gold dealer, the car behind stopped and two men jumped out. They were masked.

One man ran to the driver side and wrenched open the door of Stoll’s car while the other raced to the passenger side and attempted to enter.

However, it appeared that Stoll on seeing the masked man, drew his handgun and there began a shootout.

Hit by a bullet to the abdomen, Stoll emerged from the car and fired off several shots at the bandit who confronted him.

From the videos, the gunman was hit twice and he stumbled and back-peddled, before abandoning what seemed to be a robbery attempt gone bad.

On the driver’s side, Powley, wrestled with the masked man who confronted him. That attacker, too, abandoned the effort. Powley was shot too.

Also shot by mistake by the wounded businessman was Rory Deegs, a security guard at El Dorado, who opened the gate.

It is believed that Stoll, hazy with the pain from his gunshot, shot at the guard through the windscreen of his car.

Three young men in the neighbourhood who raced to the scene to investigate, were seen fleeing after Stoll, apparently in pain, shot at them.

It is believed that the bandits were after the raw gold that Stoll reportedly had in his possession and it appears that they were tracking him for some time.

The three injured men were taken to the hospital where Stoll passed away. Stoll was described as a prominent businessman whose death has created ripple effects in the gold sector.

According to well-place sources, the plan to rob Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, 44, was in the making for some time now.

Police sources said that they are confident that the puzzle of putting the pieces together has almost been completed.

St. Hill is alleged to be one of the main suspects.

The doctor, who lives in Prospect, East Bank Demerara, was alleged to have been picked up at his home and taken to Sophia where he allegedly treated one of the shot bandits.

He is attached to the Diamond Hospital.

Rollox, accused of being the getaway driver, was said to have been the main logistics man. He is not only alleged to have driven the getaway car, taking one of the wounded bandits to Sophia, but he later was said to have allegedly picked up the doctor from Prospect and taking him to Sophia.

Rollox was arrested at the Princess Casino on Wednesday after dumping the Toyota 212 getaway car in Peter’s Hall, not far from where he lived.

Sources said that he attempted to clean the blood-soaked back seat of the car at an Eccles wash bay.