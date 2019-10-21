Latest update October 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

GMR&SC 1320 Heat Rematch…‘Mad Dog’ win Unlimited bracket

Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh sped away with victory for team S&D Performance in his Jumbo Jet sponsored Toyota Supra when the curtains fell on the fourth and final Drag Race Meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

From left, Nasrudeen Mohamed, Affie Mohamed and Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh pose with the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales Toyota Supra that won the Unlimited Class yesterday.

Mad Dog registered 8.7s to emerge as the Unlimited champion while perennial favourites Team Mohamed’s, encountered mechanical issues with their GTRs; Goliath and Godzilla. Team Suriname drove away with two victories in the 12-second class thanks to Raymond John while Michael Namchand prevailed in the 10-second class.
Team Trans Pacific successfully defended their nine-second titles with driver Rameez Mohamed behind the wheel while Shan Seejattan, Oneal Higgins, Pierre Singh and Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes on the Bikes continued to be consistent.
The day’s full unofficial results are below: 16 second class – Omesh Persaud; 15 second class – Shan Seejattan; 14 second class – Leon Singh; 13 second class – Pierre Singh; 12 second class – RaymondJjohn (Suriname); 11 second class – Oneal Higgins; 10 second class – Michael Namchand (Suriname); 09 second class – Rameez Mohammed; 08 Second Class (Unlimited) – Deryck Jiasingh; ATV – Raj Panday; 1000cc bikes – Mark Menez. More details in a subsequent article.

