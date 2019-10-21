GMR&SC 1320 Heat Rematch…‘Mad Dog’ win Unlimited bracket

Latest update October 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh sped away with victory for team S&D Performance in his Jumbo Jet sponsored Toyota Supra when the curtains fell on the fourth and final Drag Race Meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.
Mad Dog registered 8.7s to emerge as the Unlimited champion while perennial favourites Team Mohamed’s, encountered mechanical issues with their GTRs; Goliath and Godzilla. Team Suriname drove away with two victories in the 12-second class thanks to Raymond John while Michael Namchand prevailed in the 10-second class.
Team Trans Pacific successfully defended their nine-second titles with driver Rameez Mohamed behind the wheel while Shan Seejattan, Oneal Higgins, Pierre Singh and Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes on the Bikes continued to be consistent.
The day’s full unofficial results are below: 16 second class – Omesh Persaud; 15 second class – Shan Seejattan; 14 second class – Leon Singh; 13 second class – Pierre Singh; 12 second class – RaymondJjohn (Suriname); 11 second class – Oneal Higgins; 10 second class – Michael Namchand (Suriname); 09 second class – Rameez Mohammed; 08 Second Class (Unlimited) – Deryck Jiasingh; ATV – Raj Panday; 1000cc bikes – Mark Menez. More details in a subsequent article.
Oct 21, 2019By Samuel Whyte Albion Community Center Cricket Club (ACCCC) are the 2019 New York Business Group U19 cricket champions after defeating double defending champions Rose Hall Town Pepsi (RHT Pepsi) in...
Oct 21, 2019
Oct 21, 2019
Oct 21, 2019
Oct 21, 2019
Oct 21, 2019
Under our constitution, you cannot have post-election coalition. I haven’t done the research but I suspect no other constitution... more
On the 31st January 2019, the Chief Justice of Guyana ruled that the no-confidence motion of December 21, 2018 was validity... more
Haiti is in turmoil again. This time the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) cannot be criticised for inaction,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]