CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League…Foo (86 & 2-20), Smith (4-54) break E’bo winning streak

Story and photos by Sean Devers in Berbice

Watched by a fair size crowd which included President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster, Johnathon Foo and Nial Smith conspired to propel Lower Corentyne to a two-wicket win over Essequibo at the Young Warriors ground in Cumberland, Canjie in the fifth round of the CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League, yesterday.

The 29-year-old Foo staked a strong claim for a National 50-over recall with his second half-century of the tournament after picking up 2-20 to help restrict the defending champions 195.

The 23-year-old Smith continued to impress with his pace and captured 4-54 to take his tally to 16 wickets for Lower Corentyne who reached 199-8 with 21 balls to spare.

Anthony Adams who made 50 from 46 balls with five fours and a six and was supported by Quinton Sampson whose 37 included five fours, Kevin Boodie who five fours in 34, Kemol Savory 32 and Ronsford Beaton 22.

At the half way stage Essequibo seemed to have enough runs on the board to extend their winning streak to five and remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

But Foo who blasted seven sixes and four fours from 92 balls in an entertaining 86, had other plans as executed an array of pugnacious shots.

Seon Hetymer who made 30 on a ground which he and his younger brother Shimron (who missed yesterday’s round to go to Church) call home, shared in a half-century fifth wicket partnership with Foo before Smith, with a cameo unbeaten 21 saw their team to their fourth win.

Essequibo, also with four wins and a loss, lead the points table by virtue of getting more bonus points. And with two rounds to go it could be a two-horse race between these two teams for the title.

Earlier, Essequibo won the toss in sweltering heat and opted to bat on a slow track with a bit of preparation moisture on a fast but rough outfield. Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul bowled Parmesh Parsotan (5) with one that gripped on the surface as played back to leave the score on 10-1.

David Williams (0) soon edged Smith to the Keeper as the defending Champions slipped to 15-2 before the consistent Savory and Boodie steadied the ship by taking the score to 53.

Savory demonstrated excellent temperament while Boodie was the aggressor after the pair had added 88 in their stand against West Demerara at Bourda on Saturday.

Boodie on-drove, off-drove and disdainfully cut Smith for three boundaries in the eighth over to post the 50 while Savory slug swept Permaul over mid-wicket for six. Boodie skied Foo and the ball fell between three fielders and went for four before he lofted Foo to long-off at 53-3 while Foo was on a hat-trick when Ricardo Adams was caught in the deep for a first ball duck.

Anthony Adams was forced to retire hurt due to an ankle injury when on three. Sampson joined Savory who played an array of audacious shots which included back-to-back back foot punches past cover for boundaries off Kelvin Umroa before was caught behind off Smith at 111-5.

Adams returned to bat at the demise of Sampson but Savory soon edged Smith to Jason Sinclair behind the stumps for him to hold his third catch at 121-6.

Adams and Ronsford Beaton took the score 161 before Beaton was run out but Adams kept going before was ninth out; bowled by Umroa at 192-9. The competition continues tomorrow when Essequibo face East Coast at Lusignan, Lower Corentyne battle West Demerara at Albion, West Berbice oppose Georgetown at Everest while East Bank face Upper Corentyne at Bourda.