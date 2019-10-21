BCB/RHTY&SC 6th Annual Naeem Nasir Mem. T20…Six schools to participate

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) with support from the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be hosting the 6th Annual Naeem Nasir Memorial T20 tournament at the Area ‘H’ Ground on the 30th of October.

The tournament would be contested by six Secondary Schools in Berbice as the Club pays homage to Mr. Nasir, the late Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Bakewell, the popular bakery with headquarters at Triumph Village, East Coast Demerara.

Club Secretary/CEO and President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster stated that this year, it was decided to play the tournament with Secondary Schools in an effort to develop youths. The first five years of the tournament was won by the Rose Hall Town Bakewell Team.

Noting that Nasir was a passionate promoter of youths in sports, Foster stated the best tribute to late Bakewell Founder would be a youth tournament. The schools that would be participating are Lower Corentyne, Port Mourant, Corentyne Comprehensive High, Berbice High and Berbice Educational Institute.

Several of Berbice’ top players including Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Gourav Ramesh, Matthew Pottaya, Rampersaud Ramnauth, Leon Cecil, Zeynul Ramsammy and Abdul Ramsammy would be part of the tournament.

The top schools and players would receive a collection of prizes including a 32″ TV, water dispenser, five gallon water pitcher and educational packages. Each player in the competition would also receive a youth information booklet and an anti suicide poster.

The organisers would also use the opportunity during the day to promote the RHTY&SC highly successful Say No/Say Yes message, which advises youths to Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Crime, Alcohol, Tobacco, Pre-Marital Sex and Yes to Education, Life, Sports, Culture and Religion. Foster stated that it is an honour to pay respect to Nasir as he was a role model, mentor and inspiration to youths across Guyana and also a strong supporter of Sports especially, cricket, football and tennis.

Bakewell, since 2000 has been an official sponsor of the RHTY&SC and has played a major role in the development of numerous players who have gone on to play for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies.

Foster and General Manager of Bakewell, Rajendra Ganga would speak at the presentation ceremony and hand over prizes.