BCB/RHTY&SC 6th Annual Naeem Nasir Mem. T20…Six schools to participate

Latest update October 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) with support from the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be hosting the 6th Annual Naeem Nasir Memorial T20 tournament at the Area ‘H’ Ground on the 30th of October.
The tournament would be contested by six Secondary Schools in Berbice as the Club pays homage to Mr. Nasir, the late Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Bakewell, the popular bakery with headquarters at Triumph Village, East Coast Demerara.
Club Secretary/CEO and President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster stated that this year, it was decided to play the tournament with Secondary Schools in an effort to develop youths. The first five years of the tournament was won by the Rose Hall Town Bakewell Team.
Noting that Nasir was a passionate promoter of youths in sports, Foster stated the best tribute to late Bakewell Founder would be a youth tournament. The schools that would be participating are Lower Corentyne, Port Mourant, Corentyne Comprehensive High, Berbice High and Berbice Educational Institute.
Several of Berbice’ top players including Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Gourav Ramesh, Matthew Pottaya, Rampersaud Ramnauth, Leon Cecil, Zeynul Ramsammy and Abdul Ramsammy would be part of the tournament.
The top schools and players would receive a collection of prizes including a 32″ TV, water dispenser, five gallon water pitcher and educational packages. Each player in the competition would also receive a youth information booklet and an anti suicide poster.
The organisers would also use the opportunity during the day to promote the RHTY&SC highly successful Say No/Say Yes message, which advises youths to Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Crime, Alcohol, Tobacco, Pre-Marital Sex and Yes to Education, Life, Sports, Culture and Religion. Foster stated that it is an honour to pay respect to Nasir as he was a role model, mentor and inspiration to youths across Guyana and also a strong supporter of Sports especially, cricket, football and tennis.
Bakewell, since 2000 has been an official sponsor of the RHTY&SC and has played a major role in the development of numerous players who have gone on to play for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies.
Foster and General Manager of Bakewell, Rajendra Ganga would speak at the presentation ceremony and hand over prizes.
Oct 21, 2019By Samuel Whyte Albion Community Center Cricket Club (ACCCC) are the 2019 New York Business Group U19 cricket champions after defeating double defending champions Rose Hall Town Pepsi (RHT Pepsi) in...
Oct 21, 2019
Oct 21, 2019
Oct 21, 2019
Oct 21, 2019
Oct 21, 2019
Under our constitution, you cannot have post-election coalition. I haven’t done the research but I suspect no other constitution... more
On the 31st January 2019, the Chief Justice of Guyana ruled that the no-confidence motion of December 21, 2018 was validity... more
Haiti is in turmoil again. This time the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) cannot be criticised for inaction,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]