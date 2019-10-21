Bandits assault, rob young Port Mourant couple – four in custody

Four persons including a woman are in police custody along with a car, at the Whim Police Station following information provided to the police that the quartet was involved in an armed robbery last night at Port Mourant.

The victims have been identified as Pawan Narinesammy called “Akash”, 22, a hire car driver and his wife Saradha Fredrick, called “Kimberly”, 21, both of Lot 8 Public Road North Haswel, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the couple had just arrived home around 21:50 hrs from a religious function when they were confronted by three masked men armed with a gun and two cutlasses.

Narinesammy told this publication that upon entering his home, he was about to secure the premises in the lower flat but was confronted by a masked man armed with a silver gun. The invader reportedly shoved the hire car driver to the ground and the other two bandits who were armed with cutlasses ran into the house.

“Just as I was about to pull in the grill on the door to hook the lock, a bandit approached me with a gun and said, ‘Don’t scream!’.

“He tried to pull the grill and I pulled it back to lock it but two other men came and pushed me to the floor and the one with the gun lose his balance. Then one of dem that push me, went straight to my wife in the kitchen with his machete while the one with the gun hit me on my head with it and one of dem telling the other not to hit me that they just come for the gold and money,” Narinesammy disclosed.

The bandit who reportedly struck Narinesammy to the head then reached into his pocket, took out his wallet and emptied it on the floor.

He then snatched Narinesammy’s gold chain from his neck, two rings, a gold band and his cellular phone. The cutlass wielding perpetrator grabbed Fredrick’s jewellery and then proceeded to carry both victims into the bedroom which they ransacked and took away a container with savings.

After the ordeal, Narinesammy said that the men wanted to lock them in the bedroom, “But we told them that the door can’t lock and they left with everything”.

It was revealed that earlier in the day, he noticed a black Toyota Spacio following his car and about an hour before he and his wife left for the function, the said car drove through a street near his house. Added to that, Narinesammy said when they arrived home last night, the car fitting the description was parked near a Chinese Hardware Store located near his home. The store was closed.

He said that after the robbery, the car was gone leaving him to suspect that it may have been the getaway car. That information was passed on to the police when they arrived minutes after the robbery and they were able to catch the car.

“Like the car drove up to Tain direction and dropped off what they stole but the car passed back heading in the direction of New Amsterdam and the driver was stopped. The driver, two men and a woman were in the car at the time and they were taken into custody. No stolen items were recovered,” a police source said.

Stolen were one gold chain valued at $24,000, one gold bracelet worth $12,000, three earrings valued $15,000, two gold rings worth $70,000, one gold Huawei Pro cellular phone with SIM card 651-2341, one black Samsung Galaxy J8 cellular phone with SIM, two gold rings valued $48,000, one gold chain and a savings container with $30,000.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was informed that one of the men in custody is well known as “Blacko” from Tain Village. He was involved in an accident a week ago when he crashed into a car owned by an Inspector of Police.

The man drove away after the crash. Reports are that after he slammed into the policeman’s personal vehicle, he sped off and crashed the car, which he was driving into a fence in a street in Williamsburg.

Blacko then escaped from the scene with his female companion leaving behind all his documents. The car he crashed was not owned by him but was given to work as a hire car by the owner who is currently overseas.