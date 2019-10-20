Latest update October 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bike bandit hit down by civilian after robbery

Oct 20, 2019 News 0

Two men are now in police custody after a Mon Repos man knocked them over with his car, following a robbery.
According to the reports, two bandits held a young woman at knifepoint in an attempt to relieve her of valuables, at around 17:30hrs yesterday afternoon.
However, the bandits’ escape was cut short by a spirited eyewitness.
The eyewitness, who was traversing Melsha Road, Mon Repos, immediately took off behind the bandits, ramming his car into their motorcycle. One of the bandits was apprehended by the residents (one in photo), but unfortunately the second suspect escaped.
The motorcycle ridden by the bandits, CH 2863, was taken into police custody.
Residents have claimed that the two men are known to plague the village with their crimes. This publication was informed that the two suspects had robbed another young lady in the same area, only two Fridays ago.
The aggravated residents said that they will be fighting back if any other bandits attack them.

More in this category

Sports

GFA Extraordinary General Meeting set for Nov. 2

GFA Extraordinary General Meeting set for Nov. 2

Oct 20, 2019

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in its continuing efforts to bring the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) back to a state of normalcy and based on a correspondence from the GFA Clubs dated...
Read More
GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship Curtains to fall on event this evening

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship Curtains to...

Oct 20, 2019

Tons for Griffith & Surujnarine; Permaul grabs 6, France takes 5 EBD, Upper Corentyne and West Berbice triumph

Tons for Griffith & Surujnarine; Permaul...

Oct 20, 2019

Courts Peewee Football Tourney St. Agnes and Tucville dump favourites

Courts Peewee Football Tourney St. Agnes and...

Oct 20, 2019

CGI’s/SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League Jones’ 5-18 & 50s from Boodie and Savory help E’bo extend unbeaten streak

CGI’s/SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League...

Oct 20, 2019

Youth in Focus My one wish is to win a C’bean Squash title says Nicolas Verwey

Youth in Focus My one wish is to win a C’bean...

Oct 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Abuse of process?

    On the 31st January 2019, the Chief Justice of Guyana ruled that the no-confidence motion of December 21, 2018 was validity... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019