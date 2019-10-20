Bike bandit hit down by civilian after robbery

Latest update October 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Two men are now in police custody after a Mon Repos man knocked them over with his car, following a robbery.
According to the reports, two bandits held a young woman at knifepoint in an attempt to relieve her of valuables, at around 17:30hrs yesterday afternoon.
However, the bandits’ escape was cut short by a spirited eyewitness.
The eyewitness, who was traversing Melsha Road, Mon Repos, immediately took off behind the bandits, ramming his car into their motorcycle. One of the bandits was apprehended by the residents (one in photo), but unfortunately the second suspect escaped.
The motorcycle ridden by the bandits, CH 2863, was taken into police custody.
Residents have claimed that the two men are known to plague the village with their crimes. This publication was informed that the two suspects had robbed another young lady in the same area, only two Fridays ago.
The aggravated residents said that they will be fighting back if any other bandits attack them.
